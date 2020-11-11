McDowell County Commissioners seek to improve recreation facilities

Walker asked the other commissioners to each come up with two possible names for the shooting range and they will consider these names at the Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

“The board is so excited about his happening,” he added.

In another recreation-related matter, the commissioners talked about the project with Duke Energy to build a park near the Black Bear Access Area.

Duke Energy has completed the design of the park. It will be located on approximately 165 acres near the boat launch.

However, this park will have a separate entrance and that will be maintained by McDowell County. There will be a day-use component with a fishing pier and picnic shelter. There will also be an overnight camping area with multiple tent camping sites with provisions for several small cabins.

Duke Energy is currently in the permitting stage for the new park. Duke will construct the facility beginning in 2021 and the park should open to the public under county operation in 2022, according to Wooten.

After hearing the presentation, the commissioners voted to set aside $50,000 for cabins at the new park.

In other business, the McDowell County Commission: