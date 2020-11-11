McDowell County Commissioners seek to improve recreation facilities

During the regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners talked about the need for improvements at the recreational facilities.
County Manager Ashley Wooten first gave an update about the Rec Center and its property on West Court Street in Marion. An issue over the title of the Rec Center has been resolved. The attorney for the McDowell County Board of Education and Superintendent Mark Garrett were very helpful in getting the deed for the building and its property corrected. In addition, a survey for the Rec Center is now being done. “There has never been one performed for that site,” said Wooten in a memo.
Once the survey work is complete, a landscape architect will be able to do a site plan of improvements. This site plan will be used as a basis for grant applications.
Wooten gave an update about the work that is being done to improve the Rec Center and other county recreational properties.
New LED fixtures have been installed in the Rec Center’s gym and lobby. These light fixtures are much quieter and more efficient than the old ones.
The county recreation staff members are getting price quotes for sound baffles that would be installed in the rafters and along the walls. This would cut down on the reverberation that occurs in the gym, said Wooten.
County officials are also looking at making improvements to the Maple Leaf Sports Complex. As with the Rec Center, a survey has been ordered for the complex property and a landscape architect will use the survey as the basis for his development plan.
Then there is the Woodlawn Roadside Park on U.S. 221 North. Improvements to the plumbing in the restrooms have been completed. The replacement of the heating and air conditioning systems are underway. Additional facility and operational improvements are planned.
The commissioners will consider renewing the park property lease with the U.S. Forest Service at a future meeting.
“We are dedicated to improving our recreation system,” said Commission Chairman David Walker. “We want to give you something to be proud of.”
In a related matter, the commissioners heard an update about the public shooting range.
Architect Chuck Hamrick is working on a design of the office/classroom building at the shooting range. He will bring this design to the commissioners for their approval before this portion of the project is bid out.
In addition, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has asked McDowell County officials to think about what they want to call the facility. One suggestion was McDowell County Public Shooting Complex, said Wooten to the board.
Walker asked the other commissioners to each come up with two possible names for the shooting range and they will consider these names at the Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.
“The board is so excited about his happening,” he added.
In another recreation-related matter, the commissioners talked about the project with Duke Energy to build a park near the Black Bear Access Area.
Duke Energy has completed the design of the park. It will be located on approximately 165 acres near the boat launch.
However, this park will have a separate entrance and that will be maintained by McDowell County. There will be a day-use component with a fishing pier and picnic shelter. There will also be an overnight camping area with multiple tent camping sites with provisions for several small cabins.
Duke Energy is currently in the permitting stage for the new park. Duke will construct the facility beginning in 2021 and the park should open to the public under county operation in 2022, according to Wooten.
After hearing the presentation, the commissioners voted to set aside $50,000 for cabins at the new park.
In other business, the McDowell County Commission:
• Heard a presentation from Kim Effler, the new executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Effective Thursday, Oct. 1, Effler took over the job of executive director of the Chamber and she is probably the first woman to hold this position. At Monday’s regular meeting, she gave a presentation to the commissioners about her vision for the McDowell Chamber, which merged with the Old Fort Chamber this year. The Chamber’s board of directors and staff spent the beginning of 2020 preparing a five-year strategic plan. It is based upon the Chamber’s four focus areas of member value, economic sustainability, community development and advocacy, according to Effler. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber has had to take a different approach in promoting local businesses. “We’ve been forced to think outside the box,” said Effler.
• Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.
• Approved some amendments to the new Lake James Protection Ordinance. The county’s Board of Adjustment asked the commissioners to consider two amendments to the ordinance. One of them is about the size of trees around the lake that are considered protected vegetation. Trees 2 inches in diameter and larger should be considered protected vegetation and cannot be removed unless they pose a hazard to the home, dock, or accessory structures. Another amendment concerns the violation section that removes the warning, and violations are now subject to a fine as well as having to be brought into compliance. The current fine ranges from $500 to $5,000. The recommendation was to have the fine be $5,000.
• Talked about the makeup of the county Planning Board. Members Chris Allison and Corey MacKinnon will be leaving the Planning Board now that they have been elected to offices. Allison’s term is set to expire this month while MacKinnon’s term doesn’t expire until April of 2022. The Planning Board asked that Terry Good be elevated to a full-time member. This will leave one full member vacancy and one alternate member vacancy that will need to be filled. The commissioners approved elevating Good as a full-time member.
• Discussed the Christmas party for county employees. Due to COVID-19, the county won’t have a traditional sit-down Christmas dinner for the employees. Walker said instead meals could be prepared and distributed to the county workers in a drive-thru format at the Senior Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!