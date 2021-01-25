McDowell County Commissioners hold meeting without chairman

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners held their regular lunchtime meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center but without their chairman Tony Brown.
County officials would not give clear answers as to why Brown was not present. However, rumors have circulated in the local community that Brown has been hospitalized with COVID-19. When asked about those rumors, county officials declined to confirm or deny it.
County Manager Ashley Wooten said he could not comment upon Brown’s health.
On Monday, The McDowell News attempted to contact Brown for comment and left a message on his voicemail.
Last week, he declined to answer a question from The McDowell News if he had ever tested positive for COVID. The McDowell News asked a series of questions to all members of the commission and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. Those boards currently provide no alternative for participating in the meetings live other than face-to-face.
Vice Chairman David Walker conducted Monday’s meeting in Brown’s absence. There was no discussion about the commissioners holding virtual meetings like the Marion City Council has done.
During Monday’s meeting, two commissioners, Patrick Ellis and Brenda Vaughn, kept their face masks on throughout the meeting. But Walker and Commissioner Chris Allison removed theirs when the meeting started.
This was the first meeting of the commissioners since the regular one held Monday, Jan. 11, two weeks ago. At the Jan. 11 meeting, the commissioners recognized former members Barry McPeters and Lynn Greene for their service on the board. They gathered for photos without masks or social distancing.
Shortly afterward, county officials and staff were tested for COVID-19. Wooten and Walker said they have been tested numerous times during the pandemic.
The McDowell County Commissioners hold two regular meetings every month, at 5 p.m. on the second Monday and at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday. The third Monday of this month was Martin Luther King Day, a county holiday, so the lunchtime meeting was held this week.