McDowell County Commissioners hold meeting without chairman

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners held their regular lunchtime meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center but without their chairman Tony Brown.

County officials would not give clear answers as to why Brown was not present. However, rumors have circulated in the local community that Brown has been hospitalized with COVID-19. When asked about those rumors, county officials declined to confirm or deny it.

County Manager Ashley Wooten said he could not comment upon Brown’s health.

On Monday, The McDowell News attempted to contact Brown for comment and left a message on his voicemail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, he declined to answer a question from The McDowell News if he had ever tested positive for COVID. The McDowell News asked a series of questions to all members of the commission and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. Those boards currently provide no alternative for participating in the meetings live other than face-to-face.