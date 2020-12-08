McDowell County Commissioners hear the latest news about COVID-19

• Approved the bond for Lydia Effler as the new Register of Deeds, as required by statute.

• Heard a presentation about a new cooperative program in McDowell called Firewise. The Mountain Valleys Resource and Conservation Development Council has initiated the program, which is designed to educate members of the community how they can lessen wildfire risk. Program coordinator Jen Haas gave an overview of the program and talked about how community members can participate.

• Heard an update about new county facilities. County staff has met with Architect Chuck Hamrick to review space needs at the former Kirksey Funeral Home building in downtown Marion. He should have preliminary drawings by the end of this week. The county has received quotes for removing the two buildings on South Garden Street so that property can provide additional parking. While the demolition, removal, and grading can happen now, final paving cannot be completed until the asphalt plants reopen in the spring. The commissioners agreed to accept a bid of $26,500 for the demolition of those buildings and the conversion of that space into a gravel parking lot until it can be paved.