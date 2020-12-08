McDowell County Commissioners hear the latest news about COVID-19

During an update on the local COVID-19 situation at the regularly scheduled McDowell County Commission meeting Monday, Emergency Services Director William Kehler reported that 20% of his 911 staff members were out of work temporarily due to the virus.
But the important work is getting down.
“Our service has not been affected,” he said to the board.
He added the McDowell County Emergency Services has had a mandatory mask policy for months.
As he has stated many times before, Kehler urged the residents of McDowell County to wear a face covering when they are out in public.
“We continue to urge the community to wear a mask,” he said to the commissioners. “If we can get people to wear a mask and social distance, we can turn this around. Folks are fatigued. We are tired but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Regional Health Director Karen Powell urged the leaders to set an example.
“I encourage you to help us get out that message,” said Powell to the commissioners. “It’s in the community. It’s in the stores. It’s everywhere.”
After hearing from Powell and Kehler, the commissioners commended them for their work in preserving the public’s health and wellness.
In other business, the commissioners went about the business of selecting a new chairman and vice chairman, which is done during the December meeting.
The commissioners chose Tony Brown to become the new chairman. He previously served as the vice chairman. David Walker, who for several years was the chairman, was chosen to be the new vice chairman. No other nominations were presented and both actions were unanimous.
This was also the first meeting for new Commissioners Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis.
In addition, the commissioners recognized the work of the McDowell County Board of Elections staff. They adopted a resolution commending the work of the county elections staff during these challenging and unprecedented times for an election.
During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners heard from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan about the challenges he faces with recruiting new deputies.
Buchanan spoke to the commissioners through a speaker phone because his family is in quarantine. He said the Sheriff’s Office now has 82 full-time jobs. But there are now three vacancies in the patrol division, one vacancy in the support division and another vacancy in the jail division.
“We need to get these jobs filled,” said Buchanan.
The biggest problem is the salary. McDowell has the lowest starting salary among adjoining counties for the job of deputy sheriff, according to Buchanan.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said.
He proposed an increase for the staff at the Sheriff’s Office to make McDowell more competitive when it comes to hiring new deputies.
The commissioners said they would seriously consider Buchanan’s proposal but were not ready to take action Monday evening.
“We will study this over and give all the help we can,” said Commissioner Brenda Vaughn.
“We don’t take your request lightly,” said Brown to Buchanan.
In accordance with their tradition, the McDowell County Commissioners sent their Christmas greetings to the people of McDowell County. Commissioner Chris Allison read the Christmas story about the birth of Jesus from the gospel of Luke.
“Let us never forget what Christmas is all about,” said Brown.
The reading of the Christmas story and the greetings from the commissioners will be shown on the county’s Web site (McD TV) and local cable TV channels.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
• Heard a proposal from Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy about leasing space in the warehouse at the Universal Center. The space would be leased to Auria for three years. The commissioners will take final action on this proposed lease during the January meeting.
• Approved the bond for Lydia Effler as the new Register of Deeds, as required by statute.
• Heard a presentation about a new cooperative program in McDowell called Firewise. The Mountain Valleys Resource and Conservation Development Council has initiated the program, which is designed to educate members of the community how they can lessen wildfire risk. Program coordinator Jen Haas gave an overview of the program and talked about how community members can participate.
• Heard an update about new county facilities. County staff has met with Architect Chuck Hamrick to review space needs at the former Kirksey Funeral Home building in downtown Marion. He should have preliminary drawings by the end of this week. The county has received quotes for removing the two buildings on South Garden Street so that property can provide additional parking. While the demolition, removal, and grading can happen now, final paving cannot be completed until the asphalt plants reopen in the spring. The commissioners agreed to accept a bid of $26,500 for the demolition of those buildings and the conversion of that space into a gravel parking lot until it can be paved.
• Heard an update on the construction of the new EMS stations. The work continues on both Station Four and the new headquarters facilities. Station Four, located on U.S. 221 North, is still on track to be completed in early 2021. The headquarters, located on Barnes Road south of Marion, is scheduled for a late 2021 or early 2022 completion.
• Talked about a proposed disc golf course on the Universal property. Local disc golf enthusiasts have requested that they be allowed to install disc golf baskets around the pond area. There are already several existing baskets that were placed previously. These additional baskets will create a true 18-hole course. Although no action was taken, the commissioners seemed to support the idea.
• Appointed Nancy Moore to the Transportation Board.
• Approved a series of administrative items and tax items.
• Agreed to hold the regular meeting for January on Monday. Jan. 25.
