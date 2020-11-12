McDowell County Commissioners hear COVID-19 report

Just this week, McDowell County has seen an even larger number of positive cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, 41 new positive cases were reported for McDowell, the most ever for one day. The next day on Tuesday, 24 new positive cases were reported. On Wednesday, 12 more positive cases came in. Thursday afternoon, new cases totaled 21.
In addition, three more people in McDowell County died of COVID-19 in this week alone.
That brings the total number of positives to 1,437 in McDowell County as of Thursday. There have been 20,225 people tested, 18,701 negative results and 87 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 152 individuals in quarantine, 1247 out of quarantine and 38 deaths, according to health officials.
Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a record number of new positive cases in the state and possibly a record number of hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, the state DHHS reported 4,446,251 completed tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina. Of those, 1,246 people are now hospitalized. There are now 300,561 total positive cases in the state and 3,119 newly reported cases. As of Wednesday, 4,698 people in the state have died of COVID-19. The daily percent positive is 7.9%, according to the Website for the state DHHS.
At each meeting of the McDowell County Commissioners, Emergency Services Director William Kehler gives a sobering report about how COVID-19 is impacting the people of this community.
On Monday, Kehler reported to the County Commission that McDowell has seen a record number of new positive cases in the local elderly population. The local community is seeing higher hospitalization rates and death rates among people who are older than 65.
“We continue to see the positive case count climb among our citizens who are over the age of 60 at record levels since the pandemic began in March,” he said to The McDowell News. “Hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 continue to climb in citizens over the age of 60 as well.”
The age groups that have concerning trends are:
• 60 to 69 years of age. They have a 19% hospitalization rate and a 7.75% mortality rate.
• 70 to 79 years of age. They have a 23% hospitalization rate and a 9.7% mortality rate.
• 80 to 89 years of age. They have a 23% hospitalization rate and a 14% mortality rate.
In addition, private large gatherings and parties continue to fuel the positivity rate, said Kehler.
McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department continue to conduct drive-thru testing two to three times per week. Monday's site marked 101 testing events conducted by the team since May.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to coordinate daily with long-term care facilities in McDowell County. Daily coordination calls are conducted with each facility currently in outbreak status. A weekly call is held for all facilities to discuss best practices, current strategies to protect against the virus, and discuss any logistical or operational needs exist.
There are currently outbreaks at Autumn Care, Marion Correctional Institution, McDowell County Detention Center and Deer Park.
The EOC planning team continues to revise operational plans related to temporary sheltering during the pandemic. These plans are tailored for each type of disaster as well as residents who need sheltering after testing positive to prevent community spread. The team also continues to review and revise medical surge plans, said Kehler.
The EOC's logistics team continues to supply long-term care facilities and emergency agencies with personal protection equipment. Common items that are delivered include gowns, masks, gloves, face shields, and other PPE items.
“This board backs you 100% in what you are doing,” said Commission Chairman David Walker to Kehler.
