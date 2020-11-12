McDowell County Commissioners hear COVID-19 report

Just this week, McDowell County has seen an even larger number of positive cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 41 new positive cases were reported for McDowell, the most ever for one day. The next day on Tuesday, 24 new positive cases were reported. On Wednesday, 12 more positive cases came in. Thursday afternoon, new cases totaled 21.

In addition, three more people in McDowell County died of COVID-19 in this week alone.

That brings the total number of positives to 1,437 in McDowell County as of Thursday. There have been 20,225 people tested, 18,701 negative results and 87 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 152 individuals in quarantine, 1247 out of quarantine and 38 deaths, according to health officials.

Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a record number of new positive cases in the state and possibly a record number of hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, the state DHHS reported 4,446,251 completed tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina. Of those, 1,246 people are now hospitalized. There are now 300,561 total positive cases in the state and 3,119 newly reported cases. As of Wednesday, 4,698 people in the state have died of COVID-19. The daily percent positive is 7.9%, according to the Website for the state DHHS.