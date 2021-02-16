McDowell County Commissioners hear ambitious recreation upgrade proposal

Their proposal also calls for the restructuring of the current operating system. There could be three full-time employees. One full-time person would operate and manage the McDowell County Sports Complex in Marion and Lindley Park and pool in Old Fort. The other would operate and manage Hawkins-Waters Field and the new fields there along with the Rec Center gym and swimming pool. A third full-time employee would operate and manage BLC. Their proposal calls for two part-time employees to manage the county trails and the facilities in Woodlawn and Glenwood.

The sports offered would include baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, football as well as new sports for McDowell like lacrosse and disc golf. The county could offer more activities like hiking and canoeing and swimming.

Other restructuring topics proposed by Suttles and Whitson include better planning for all youth activities, increasing employee salaries, getting more sponsors and honoring nationally known athletes from McDowell like Dwayne Ledford, Greg Holland and Sara McMann. The department could explore federal and state funding, bid bonds and private donations.