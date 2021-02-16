McDowell County Commissioners hear ambitious recreation upgrade proposal

The owners of Big League Camp said Monday they want to sell their facility with outdoor baseball fields and batting cages to McDowell County and restructure the way the county Recreation Department serves the community.
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the third Monday meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. During that meeting, the commissioners heard a proposal from Donnie Suttles and Dennis Whitson, the owners of Big League Camp. The commissioners didn't make a decision or take action after hearing their proposal.
Suttles gave a PowerPoint presentation to the commissioners about the current state of the county’s Recreation Department and its potential for the future. Suttles said in his presentation that he is guessing that the county Recreation Department is operating in the red and the participation is lower than ever before. He added the community’s perception of the Rec Program is “It’s a joke” and the facilities are older and run down.
Suttles said the solution to these problems would be: introduce a vision, update the complexes and restructure the current operating system.
“We need to have a vision for recreation in McDowell County,” he said to the commissioners.
He outlined a vision of a Rec Department that would “provide unlimited opportunities for McDowell County’s youth and citizens to actively exercise through sport, while providing the county with economic growth.”
In his presentation, Suttles called for the updating of the McDowell County Sports Complex and Hawkins-Waters Field. The McDowell County Sports Complex (also known as Maple Leaf) could have improved fields for softball and baseball. A batting cage pavilion, mesh covered bleachers and bullpen areas could be added. The lighting, parking and landscaping could be updated. The Hawkins-Waters Field on West Court Street could have a turf field and more room for multi-purpose fields. Suttles said it could have covered seating, concessions and restrooms. The lighting, parking and landscaping could be updated.
In addition, McDowell County could expand its recreation opportunities by purchasing the Big League Camp complex near Lake James, according to the proposal from Suttles and Whitson.
“Big League Camp has outgrown what we can handle,” said Suttles.
The camp, located on Yancey Road near the Burnette's Landing area of Lake James, opened in November, 2017. It provided state-of-the-art outdoor and indoor baseball training facilities incorporated with outdoor activities. Since then, it has played host to college and high school teams from all over the Southeast. It is also the home of McDowell County Little League Baseball.
In the presentation, Suttles said some of the reasons for the county updating these two fields and purchasing Big League Camp include keeping sports fans in the local community and patronizing area businesses. Another reason would be that the BLC complex offers unique overnight housing and post-game outdoor options. It would bring Little League, college rentals and lake access under the county’s Recreation Department umbrella and the greenway could be connected to BLC.
Their proposal also calls for the restructuring of the current operating system. There could be three full-time employees. One full-time person would operate and manage the McDowell County Sports Complex in Marion and Lindley Park and pool in Old Fort. The other would operate and manage Hawkins-Waters Field and the new fields there along with the Rec Center gym and swimming pool. A third full-time employee would operate and manage BLC. Their proposal calls for two part-time employees to manage the county trails and the facilities in Woodlawn and Glenwood.
The sports offered would include baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, football as well as new sports for McDowell like lacrosse and disc golf. The county could offer more activities like hiking and canoeing and swimming.
Other restructuring topics proposed by Suttles and Whitson include better planning for all youth activities, increasing employee salaries, getting more sponsors and honoring nationally known athletes from McDowell like Dwayne Ledford, Greg Holland and Sara McMann. The department could explore federal and state funding, bid bonds and private donations.
Suttles said McDowell County could have recreation facilities like those in Burke and Buncombe. As for the cost, the sale of the camp and improvements at other facilities would mean a multi million-dollar investment by the county. The money to do this could, according to the presentation, come from an increase of the county’s sales tax or financing it through FieldTurf.
“The concept of improving the fields and the opportunities for better recreation for all local youth is the goal,” said Whitson to The McDowell News.
After hearing the presentation, the McDowell County Commissioners did not take action on Monday.
“That’s certainly a lot of food for thought,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “We will take a hard look at this.”
Also on Monday, the commissioners heard a report about McDowell Department of Social Services from Director Lisa Sprouse and approved a hazard mitigation plan. They also held a brief closed session to talk about a legal matter. No action was taken after the closed session.