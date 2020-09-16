McDowell County Commissioners consider a single unified ordinance for Lake James

• Heard an update on the EMS building projects. Both the new Emergency Services headquarters and Station Four projects are under construction. Station Four, located on U.S. 221 north of Marion, is on schedule to be complete after the first of the year. The new headquarters, south of Marion, is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

• Heard an update from Wooten about the courthouse renovation project. It is scheduled to be finished by the middle of December. The last portions to be renovated inside the building are in the lower level. Restrooms for men and women that are accessible for the disabled have been installed. Last week, the public defender and staff moved into the new space that was formerly the lower level of the parking deck. One of the final portions of the project will be the resurfacing of the parking deck levels. County staff members are preparing a count of the parking spaces that will exist at the end of the project.