McDowell County Commissioners approve unified ordinance for Lake James

During their regular meeting for October, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held Monday a public hearing about a single, unified ordinance for development along Lake James.

The October meeting was held in the Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House.

Last month, the commissioners agreed to schedule a public hearing for October about this new ordinance. It brings together the existing rules for the lake that have been enacted over the years and combines the previous three Lake James ordinances into a single document, said county Planning Director Ron Harmon.

The unified ordinance would help property owners, real estate agents and county staff better understand what rules affect the lots on the lake. It doesn’t create new rules for development on the lake.

During the public hearing, the commissioners first heard from Todd Bell with the Lake James Environmental Association. Bell said he and the LJEA members like the fact that the previous rules are combined into one document.