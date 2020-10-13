McDowell County Commissioners approve unified ordinance for Lake James

During their regular meeting for October, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held Monday a public hearing about a single, unified ordinance for development along Lake James.
The October meeting was held in the Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House.
Last month, the commissioners agreed to schedule a public hearing for October about this new ordinance. It brings together the existing rules for the lake that have been enacted over the years and combines the previous three Lake James ordinances into a single document, said county Planning Director Ron Harmon.
The unified ordinance would help property owners, real estate agents and county staff better understand what rules affect the lots on the lake. It doesn’t create new rules for development on the lake.
During the public hearing, the commissioners first heard from Todd Bell with the Lake James Environmental Association. Bell said he and the LJEA members like the fact that the previous rules are combined into one document.
Bell said that the LJEA would like to see more funding provided for the enforcement of this ordinance and that the rules should be extended to the entire watershed that feeds into Lake James. He added that at one section of the lake there were unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria and it was coming from the watershed.
John Leon spoke next. He represented the board of directors for the Arbor at Lake James, the largest community on the lake. He talked about the huge amounts of trash that are collected from the lake.
“Action needs to be taken to keep the lake clean, and we should not be dependent on concerned lake residents to collect the trash from people upstream of the lake,” he added.
Leon also said more teeth need to be placed in the enforcement section of the ordinance, particularly in the clear cutting taking place down to the water’s edge.
The commissioners also heard comments from Jeff Noble and Donnie Suttles during the public hearing.
At the end of the hearing, the commissioners voted to adopt the new unified ordinance for Lake James.
In addition, the commissioners heard another report about the COVID-19 situation from Emergency Management Director William Kehler.
As of Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 22 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of positives to 1,047 in McDowell County. As of Monday, there have been 15,219 people tested, 14,054 negative results and 118 tests are pending results. As of Monday, there were 89 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 30 deaths.
Monday marked Day 211 that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated for local response to COVID-19, said Kehler.
“The situations in the long-term care facilities are some of the saddest I have ever seen,” he said.
He added the people who work in these facilities and first responders are heroes who are risking their health and safety to care for our most vulnerable people.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
- Heard an update about the school resource officer program in McDowell County from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and school board Chairman Terry Frank. Buchanan gave a certificate of appreciation to Frank for the SRO program.
- Heard an update about the upcoming election from County Manager Ashley Wooten. One-stop absentee voting will begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and last through Saturday, Oct. 31, in the new Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort. The 2020 general presidential election will be held on Nov. 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day at all 17 precincts in McDowell County. Absentee applications are available through Oct. 27.
- Heard an update about the 2023 revaluation process from Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie and consultant Tim Cain.
- Talked about the extension of water lines to a new housing development in Nebo. Wayne McLaughlin and David Patneaude appeared before the board about the extension of water lines to serve property they own in Nebo. Their new housing development on U.S. 70 East will be called Mountain Springs, and it will have 35 houses. The extension would be paid for with assessments, which means the property owner pays the cost and not the county, according to a memo from Wooten.
- Talked about the county’s facilities. The purchase process for the former Kirksey Funeral Home is continuing. The special inspections with the structural engineer revealed no substantial concerns with that building on North Main Street. The county’s architect is preparing recommendations on usage based on the building codes. Once his report is complete, county staff will be able to work with him on how to fully use the space. The closing on this sale should occur within the next few weeks depending on how fast the seller wants to move, said county officials. Commission Chairman David Walker said he supports demolishing the former cable TV building on South Garden Street, which was bought by the county, and use that property for more parking by county employees.
- Heard an update about the planned public shooting range. The grading at the shooting range started several weeks ago. The next project is designing the classroom/office building. Architect Chuck Hamrick has started work on this portion of the project.
- Voted to ask the city of Marion to annex the site on Barnes Road for the new EMS headquarters/Station Four.
- Approved the submission of a grant for the continued cleanup of the Drexel Heritage site. The city of Marion has identified a grant application for $800,000 that would help with Phase 2 of the Drexel property cleanup. The grant requires a local match of $40,000, with the county’s share being $20,000.
- Heard a report from Chuck Abernathy, chairman of the board for Historic Carson House. This year marks the 30th year that the commissioners have held their fall meeting at the Carson House, the original seat of McDowell County government.
