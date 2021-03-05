McDowell County Commission to hold meeting on Zoom Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first meeting on Zoom Monday.

The commissioners will meet in regular session on Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m. in the Universal Conference Room, located at 634 College Drive.

The meeting is open to the public, and all mass gatherings and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The public may watch the meeting by going to Zoom and enter the Meeting ID of 921 1954 9829. The passcode for this meeting is 7121. To listen by phone (audio only), call 1-301-715-8592 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed above. To download Zoom, click this link - https://zoom.us/download.

During the meeting, the commissioners will hear a report from Mayor Steve Little about a railroad history project and the COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. Planning Director Ron Harmon will talk ordinance public hearings. Jason McDougal will speak to the commissioners about the G5 Trail Collective and Danny Hampton will provide an update about Freedom Life.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about the public shooting range, the McDowell Emergency Services buildings and the budget process.