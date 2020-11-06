McDowell County Board of Education meets Monday

The McDowell County Board of Education will recognize school board members, Patrick Ellis, Doug McCraw and Chad Marsh at its monthly meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order; meeting room capacity is limited to 25 persons. The meeting will be held online and the public can access it at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to recognizing school board members, the board will:
• Get an update on the Old Fort Project
• Give a COVID-19 update
• Approve consent agenda
• Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
