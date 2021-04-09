McDowell County Board of Education meets Monday

The McDowell County Board of Education will consider moving local schools to Plan A at its regular meeting. Plan A allows for all students to attend daily rather than requiring districts to operate at a reduced capacity.

The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order; meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. The meeting will be held online and the public can access it at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

In addition to having a formal action to Plan A, the board will:

• Get an update on the Old Fort Project

• Give a COVID-19 update

• Approve consent agenda

• Hold a closed session for personnel considerations

For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.