McDowell Commissioners to hear about homeless, COVID-19 vaccine

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear about the homeless in our community and McDowell Mission Ministries during their third Monday meeting. They will also hear about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county commissioners will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the conference room at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, located at 634 College Drive.

Niki Palmer will speak to the commissioners about the Code Purple hotline, which was recently established to help the homeless in Marion and McDowell County find food, clothing and shelter. At a recent meeting, she and other homeless advocate asked the Marion City Council to do something to help the homeless. Arwen March, director of McDowell Mission Ministries, will give an update about the homeless shelter in Marion.

Social Services Director Lisa Sprouse will give an update on DSS.

The board will hold public hearings about economic development projects.

The commissioners will consider a request from Connect McDowell, which seeks to expand broadband internet in McDowell County.

Emergency Services Director William Kehler will give a report about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The commissioners will also talk about staffing at the Sheriff’s Office. At the last meeting, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan urged the commissioners to increase the pay for the Sheriff’s Office employees so McDowell can be more competitive in recruiting and retaining staff.