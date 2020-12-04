McDowell commissioners, school board meet separately Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting for December on Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center’s conference room.
First, the swearing in ceremony for the recently elected officials will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Universal conference room. Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis will take the oath of office as the new county commissioners. Lydia Effler will be sworn in as the new Register of Deeds for McDowell County. Beverly Foster will take the oath as a McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.
The regular County Commission will start at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal conference room.
The first item of business will be the selection of the chairman and vice chairman. Elections Director Kim Welborn will recognize county election officials.
Public Health Director Karen Powell will give an update on COVID-19 in McDowell.
The commissioners will discuss a lease at the Universal Center with Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association.
Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will give the board an update on staffing at the Sheriff’s Office. The commissioners will approve the bond for the Register of Deeds office and hear a presentation about the Firewise project.
Under old business, the commissioners will hear an update on county facilities and the public shooting range project. They will hear updates about the new Emergency Medical Services buildings now under construction and county recreational facilities. They will make appointments to county boards and committees.
Under new business, the commissioners will hear a proposal about a disc golf park on the Universal property. They will consider administrative items, tax matters and the 2021 meeting schedule.
The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.
McDowell County Board of Education meets
The McDowell County Board of Education will be swearing in the newly elected board members Monday.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order; meeting room capacity is limited to 25 persons. The meeting will be held online and the public can access it at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to swearing in the new board members, the board will:
- Get an update on the Old Fort Project
- Give a COVID-19 update
- Approve consent agenda
- Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!