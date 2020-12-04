McDowell commissioners, school board meet separately Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting for December on Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center’s conference room.

First, the swearing in ceremony for the recently elected officials will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Universal conference room. Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis will take the oath of office as the new county commissioners. Lydia Effler will be sworn in as the new Register of Deeds for McDowell County. Beverly Foster will take the oath as a McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

The regular County Commission will start at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal conference room.

The first item of business will be the selection of the chairman and vice chairman. Elections Director Kim Welborn will recognize county election officials.

Public Health Director Karen Powell will give an update on COVID-19 in McDowell.

The commissioners will discuss a lease at the Universal Center with Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association.