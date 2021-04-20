McDowell Commissioners, School Board hols joint session

Last Friday morning, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners met with the county Board of Education to talk about how local schools responded to the COVID-19 situation and the budget for next fiscal year.
No formal decisions were made at this joint meeting but it was an opportunity to talk about the school system’s priorities for the next couple of years, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
School Superintendent Mark Garrett talked to the commissioners about the impact on the system’s operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how resilient the teachers and staff, the students and their families have been since the spring of 2020.
The commissioners and the School Board members talked briefly about the 2021-2022 budget. Wooten said it was a “good listening session of how the board of commissioners can be supportive of the school system.” Wooten will present the proposed county budget at a future meeting.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said Friday’s meeting was a “friendly get-together.”
“We have a great relationship,” said Brown of the two boards. “It’s not always been that way but we are proud of where we are at.”
He added Garrett is doing a great job as the school superintendent.
Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said the meeting was a very good one.
“It is my opinion, we have the best School Board in the state of North Carolina,” she said to The McDowell News. “Each member is there to promote and support the students, and teachers of McDowell County. It is with great pride I can say our Commission Board and our School Board work together like a well-oiled machine for the betterment of the McDowell County School System.”
Vaughn said there was a lot of discussion about the way, under the leadership of Garrett, the COVID-19 pandemic was handled in the schools to continually place the importance of teaching McDowell Counties Students and not skimp on their education. She and other county officials heard how the teachers in McDowell stepped up and have taught virtually, in person or by any means necessary to keep local students their main focus every day.
The commissioners also had an opportunity to tour the newly opened Old Fort Elementary School and they were led by Student Ambassadors.
“The knowledge and leadership of these students was impressive and show cased the teaching efforts of Old Fort Elementary magnificently,” said Vaughn. “The building is state of the art, and I am so glad that it is in the Old Fort community. A well deserving community that values the school as the hub of their community and takes great pride in the school and their teachers.”