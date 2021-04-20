McDowell Commissioners, School Board hold joint session

“It is my opinion, we have the best School Board in the state of North Carolina,” she said to The McDowell News. “Each member is there to promote and support the students, and teachers of McDowell County. It is with great pride I can say our Commission Board and our School Board work together like a well-oiled machine for the betterment of the McDowell County School System.”

Vaughn said there was a lot of discussion about the way, under the leadership of Garrett, the COVID-19 pandemic was handled in the schools to continually place the importance of teaching McDowell Counties Students and not skimp on their education. She and other county officials heard how the teachers in McDowell stepped up and have taught virtually, in person or by any means necessary to keep local students their main focus every day.

The commissioners also had an opportunity to tour the newly opened Old Fort Elementary School and they were led by Student Ambassadors.

“The knowledge and leadership of these students was impressive and show cased the teaching efforts of Old Fort Elementary magnificently,” said Vaughn. “The building is state of the art, and I am so glad that it is in the Old Fort community. A well deserving community that values the school as the hub of their community and takes great pride in the school and their teachers.”