McDowell Commissioners, Old Fort aldermen respond to questions about COVID-19

Two of McDowell County's governing bodies — the McDowell County Commissioners and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen — don't provide real-time, online alternatives to their public meetings during the pandemic.
That means anyone wanting to watch the meetings as they happen or do business with the boards must attend in person, where some leaders choose not to wear masks.
Earlier this week, The McDowell News published a story about how several local governments are conducting their meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the Marion City Council is holding virtual meetings with the members joining in from remote locations and the public can participate by calling a phone number. The McDowell Board of Education is meeting in person with an available livestream for the public.
However, the McDowell County Commissioners and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen have not yet conducted business virtually like the Marion City Council.
The McDowell News contacted all members of both the McDowell County Commission and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen to find out how COVID-19 has affected them, both personally and as elected officials.
At least three members of the two boards refused to say whether they currently have or have had COVID-19. In addition, two leaders in Old Fort answered no questions from The McDowell News.
All were asked:
• Have you had a COVID-19 test in the last 30 days?
• Have you had a COVID-19 test since the pandemic began?
• Do you currently have or have you had COVID-19 during the pandemic?
• Has anyone who lives in your household had COVID-19?
• Have you had a COVID-19 vaccine?
• Do you encourage McDowell County citizens to wear a mask in public?
• Do you encourage McDowell County citizens to get vaccine when it is available to them?
Commission Chairman Tony Brown declined to answer the first four questions about whether he has had a COVID test or ever tested positive.
“I choose not to answer the first four questions based on the personal and private nature of the questions,” Brown said to The McDowell News. “I do plan to have the COVID 19 vaccine and I encourage everyone to make their own decision on whether they choose to take the vaccine or not. I do encourage wearing a face mask and social distancing.”
Commission Vice Chairman David Walker said answered yes to the questions about getting a COVID test in the last 30 days and since the pandemic began. Walker said he’s not had COVID during the pandemic and no one who lives in his household has had COVID.
When asked if he’s had the vaccine, Walker said “No, I am not eligible by the state guidelines to receive the vaccine. I would support the elderly and medically compromised to receive the vaccine before younger adults who are healthy receive the vaccine.”
When asked about encouraging McDowell citizens to wear a mask in public, Walker said “I feel very strongly that the elderly and medically compromised should be our No. 1 priority and be protected. We all have older relatives and people we worship with at church that need to feel protected. One way of doing this is by practicing daily the 3W's which are A. Wear a Mask B. Wash your hands C. Wait 6 feet between yourself and someone else. If we all work together and Practice the 3W's, we can defeat COVID. We should wear our mask and follow all CDC guidelines. By doing this, we can reduce our number of positives and save lives. We should be courteous and respectful of others.”
Walker said the commissioners practice CDC guidelines when they meet. “We have proper spacing and our masks are worn into the building and when we exit the building,” he said.
As for encouraging McDowell residents to get the vaccine, Walker said “I know many people who have already received the vaccine and have had no side effects. The elderly and medically compromised along with those in the medical field are the top priority to receive the vaccine. I would strongly encourage and advise McDowell County residents who are elderly or medically compromised to consult with their medical provider to determine if their medical provider would recommend that they receive the vaccine. The Website for you to pre-register to see if your eligible to receive the vaccine is McDowellEm.com. If you don't have access to a computer, you can call 893-4552 to see if you’re eligible.”
The McDowell News also heard from the two newest commissioners about whether or not they have had COVID-19 and if they would encourage McDowell residents to wear a mask and get the vaccine.
Commissioner Patrick Ellis declined to answer if he had gotten a COVID-19 test or ever tested positive or if anyone in his household tested has tested positive.
“The above 5 questions deal with me and my personal health which is protected under HIPPA,” Ellis said.
But he said he encourages residents to wear a mask and get the vaccine when they can.
“Yes, I encourage people to follow the 3 W’s, wear a mask, try to socially distance, and wash your hands frequently,” he said. “Yes, I hope that all (will) get their vaccine shots when it is their time so that we can get back to a normal way of life. It will take months for the vaccines to get distributed and with that being said, we need to work together, continuing to follow the 3 W’s so we can get through this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ellis added he’s talked with County Manager Ashley Wooten about the possibility of the commissioners holding Zoom meetings.
“We are going to discuss this at an upcoming board meeting,” he said.
Commissioner Chris Allison said he’s been tested once for COVID-19 and got a negative result. Allison said he does not currently have or ever had COVID-19 and no one in his household has had COVID-19.
When asked if he’s had the vaccine, he said he doesn’t “qualify to receive the vaccine at this time according guidelines set forth by the state.”
When asked about encouraging McDowell residents to wear a mask in public, Allison said “I encourage McDowell County citizens to wear a mask in public, if it is their personal preference. My family and I choose to wear our masks while in public. I do wear my mask entering into our meetings until seated at a safe social distance greater than 6 feet. I remove my mask while seated and during photos. I choose not to have my face covered during photos. When our meeting concludes, I wear my mask until I get into my vehicle. I do feel it is good for those that are at higher risk with underlying conditions to wear a mask.”
When asked about encouraging McDowell residents to get the vaccine. Allison said “I encourage McDowell County citizens to get the vaccine if it is their personal preference. My family and I will decide whether or not to receive the vaccine when we qualify to receive it. I feel it is more important for the elderly population and those at higher risk to receive it before the younger, healthier population. We need to make sure those at higher risk are prioritized.”
In her response, Commissioner Brenda Vaughn answered no to the questions about whether she has had a COVID-19 test or ever had COVID-19. She said no one in her household has had COVID and she has not yet gotten the vaccine.
When asked about encouraging McDowell residents to wear a mask, Vaughn said “Yes, I definitely do!”
She said she would encourage residents to get the vaccine according to their individual discretion.
“I am somewhat concerned as to where we as a nation could end up if we begin to try and regulate all things,” she said to The McDowell News. “I do think the vaccine is a positive step in the right direction, and I do think it is a welcomed solution provided it does prove to help stop the spread of the COVID-19. I also believe if our citizens would: Wait 6 feet apart, Wear the mask and Wash more often, we could save lives and lesson the COVID spread.
“I would like to add to the answers above that I have only ventured from my home with necessary trips – since January 2020. My husband and I have adjusted to being home and not feeling in seclusion at all. After all we live in a technology filled world, a world in which it is harder to shut the world out than it is to have it surrounding you daily. TV, telephone, and the Internet bombard us daily at home or not.”
The Old Fort Board of Aldermen is holding meetings where the public can come in and participate as before. But Old Fort officials said they are practicing social distancing and people are asked to wear a mask in the Town Hall.
The McDowell News heard from the newest member of the town’s Board of Alderman.
Alderman Jerome Effler said he’s not had a COVID-19 test in the last 30 days or since the pandemic began. Effler said neither he nor anyone in his household has had COVID. He has not gotten the vaccine yet.
He said “absolutely” when asked about encouraging the public to wear a mask.
“I feel strongly about mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Effler to The McDowell News. “I believe this is how our family has managed to stay well during the pandemic. I have a high regard for the well-being of others and don’t want to run the risk of making someone sick.”
Effler added he would encourage the residents of McDowell to get the vaccine.
Alderman Andrew Carlton has been undergoing treatment for leukemia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Personally because of my compromised immune system due to leukemia, I am tested quite often for COVID,” said Carlton. “Thank the Lord, myself nor anyone in my family have tested positive for COVID.”
He has not gotten the vaccine yet. “My cancer team recommends I do take the vaccine during Phase 2 and I do plan on taking it as soon as possible,” he said.
Carlton added the Board of Aldermen practices social distancing at the regular meetings.
“I encourage everyone to wear a mask in public and to practice social distancing,” he said. “With the help of the good Lord and common sense, we as a nation will get through this.”
Alderman Wayne Stafford answered no to the questions about whether he has had a COVID-19 test or ever had COVID-19. Stafford said no one in his household has had COVID and he is in the process of getting the COVID vaccine.
“Yes I encourage all citizens to wear (a mask) in public,” he said to The McDowell News. “I do wear mask out in the public. Yes, I encourage all McDowell County citizens to get vaccine when it is available.”
Alderman Melvin Lytle, who is also the police chief, said he didn’t feel comfortable answering the questions about him being tested or whether he ever had COVID because “those seem a little personal.”
“I will say that I practice safe distance and wear a mask when out in public,” said Lytle. “I think that it will take more than a vaccine to stop the spread of the COVID-19. There are several things that people need to heed by such as cleaning hands and surface regularly. Don't know if this will be helpful but just my opinion.”
The McDowell News sent the same questions to Mayor Rick Hensley and to Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Grindstaff. As of deadline Tuesday, their responses have not been received.