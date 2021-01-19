McDowell Commissioners, Old Fort aldermen respond to questions about COVID-19

When asked if he’s had the vaccine, Walker said “No, I am not eligible by the state guidelines to receive the vaccine. I would support the elderly and medically compromised to receive the vaccine before younger adults who are healthy receive the vaccine.”

When asked about encouraging McDowell citizens to wear a mask in public, Walker said “I feel very strongly that the elderly and medically compromised should be our No. 1 priority and be protected. We all have older relatives and people we worship with at church that need to feel protected. One way of doing this is by practicing daily the 3W's which are A. Wear a Mask B. Wash your hands C. Wait 6 feet between yourself and someone else. If we all work together and Practice the 3W's, we can defeat COVID. We should wear our mask and follow all CDC guidelines. By doing this, we can reduce our number of positives and save lives. We should be courteous and respectful of others.”

Walker said the commissioners practice CDC guidelines when they meet. “We have proper spacing and our masks are worn into the building and when we exit the building,” he said.