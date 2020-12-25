McDowell Commissioners hold public hearings about economic development projects

The second public hearing focused on a project that is more complex and could bring many more jobs to McDowell.

“We have been working with this company for close to a year,” reads a memo from Abernathy. “The company is submitting information to the state in order for the state to conduct the due diligence that is done. Again, nothing is provided up front in the way of incentives. The project is what I would call new technology and green-related.”

This company could create 250 jobs in McDowell and it will pay wages will exceed the county’s average. Benefits, such as health insurance, would be provided. The investment in a building, machinery and equipment has been estimated at $17.5 million.

“This is one of those situations, where if the company is projecting accurately, the impact could be quite substantial,” reads the memo from Abernathy.

Abernathy declined to state where in McDowell this company would locate.

“The incentive being offered is slightly more than $2,000 per job by the county,” reads the memo from Abernathy. “I am not sure what the complete state package will be but am hopeful that it will be strong. We are competing with three other states and are the only North Carolina county in the process.”