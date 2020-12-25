McDowell Commissioners hold public hearings about economic development projects

During their most recent meeting, McDowell County officials approved incentives for two economic development projects, one of which involves an overseas company seeking to relocate here and create more than 200 jobs.
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held its third Monday meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. During that meeting, commissioners held two public hearings with Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA).
The first project concerns an existing manufacturing company in McDowell that is going to expand and purchase a small, second facility. This company will invest more than $500,000 in building, machinery and equipment and will hire at least 10 new people. The wages will exceed the county average manufacturing wage, which is more than $35,000 annually.
This company is seeking funding from the North Carolina Building Reuse Program, which provides money for building improvements related to job creation. The company will be reimbursed 55% of the cost of the improvements. The state puts in 50% and the county will add 5%.
“So, in this situation, the company will spend $100,000 and will be reimbursed $50,000 from the state and $5,000 from the county,” reads a memo from Abernathy. “The company must hire and retain the employees for six months.”
The second public hearing focused on a project that is more complex and could bring many more jobs to McDowell.
“We have been working with this company for close to a year,” reads a memo from Abernathy. “The company is submitting information to the state in order for the state to conduct the due diligence that is done. Again, nothing is provided up front in the way of incentives. The project is what I would call new technology and green-related.”
This company could create 250 jobs in McDowell and it will pay wages will exceed the county’s average. Benefits, such as health insurance, would be provided. The investment in a building, machinery and equipment has been estimated at $17.5 million.
“This is one of those situations, where if the company is projecting accurately, the impact could be quite substantial,” reads the memo from Abernathy.
Abernathy declined to state where in McDowell this company would locate.
“The incentive being offered is slightly more than $2,000 per job by the county,” reads the memo from Abernathy. “I am not sure what the complete state package will be but am hopeful that it will be strong. We are competing with three other states and are the only North Carolina county in the process.”
Commission Chairman Tony Brown has been working closely on this project as well. He said this is a manufacturing company but declined to elaborate more on what kind of products it will make. Brown said this company is based overseas in another country and is looking at existing buildings in McDowell.
“It is going to be really good for the county, if it happens,” he said to The McDowell News. “It is going to be a lot of jobs.”
Brown added a formal announcement could happen in early January.
“It looks really good at this point,” he said to The McDowell News. “We worked really hard on trying to make this happen.”
The commissioners did not hear any comments from the public about these projects during Monday’s public hearings. After concluding the hearings, the commissioners approved the incentives for them.