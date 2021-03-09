McDowell Commissioners hold meeting on Zoom

• The second public hearing was about personal trams on Lake James. The commissioners have previously talked about allowing personal trams by right (instead of by variance) for homeowners to access their boat docks and the lake shoreline. After holding a hearing with no comments from the public, the commissioners agreed to allow trams as a right on Lake James.

• Heard a presentation from Danny Hampton with Freedom Life and Arwen March with McDowell Mission Ministries. Hampton talked about the idea of building scattered housing throughout the local community and the work of the McDowell County Substance Abuse Coalition. His group is working with the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and is hoping to receive a grant from KBR. If awarded, 100% of that money will go to the Substance Abuse Coalition, which will hire a full-time coordinator. The goal in three years is for the coalition to become a 501(c)(3). After hearing from Hampton and March, the commissioners endorsed the work of the Substance Abuse Coalition.

• Heard an update about the public shooting range. The construction work continues and much of it has been focused on the bridge over Muddy Creek. Bids should go out pretty soon for the office building at the shooting range, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.