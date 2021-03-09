McDowell Commissioners hold meeting on Zoom

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their first meeting on Zoom Monday due to the COVID-19 situation.
The commissioners met in regular session in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The meeting was open to the public but the mass gatherings and social distancing guidelines were followed. The public was to watch the meeting by going to Zoom and entering the necessary information.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard another report from Jason McDougald, executive director of Camp Grier near Old Fort. Last month, he talked to county officials about how Camp Grier is working on tourism-related initiatives. For example, the camp is working with the G5 Trail Collective, a non-profit partnership focused on the backcountry trails in the five counties that make up the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest. The “G” stands for Grandfather, the "5" is the five counties that make up the district, and the “collective” are the users of the district, according to Camp Grier’s Web site.
Also, Camp Grier is a part of Streets to Peaks – a program that provides “enriching outdoor experiences to youth with limited access to wilderness adventures.” Through challenges like rock climbing and whitewater paddling, program participants ages 11-18 learn to overcome obstacles, set long term goals and imagine a future with endless possibilities. Another initiative is Tanawha Adventures that creates outdoor events that put people in the places most in need of conservation, according to Camp Grier’s Web site.
The commissioners did not take action regarding this plan in February but indicated they were supportive.
On Monday, McDougald again appeared before the commissioners and talked specifically about the trail project. The G5 Trail Collective is working with the Pisgah National Forest, community leaders, businesses and advocates to improve and expand trail access on public lands surrounding Old Fort. This group includes People on the Move for Old Fort, the Grandfather Ranger District, Blue Ridge Traveler, Camp Grier, Kitsbow and other local leaders. Over the last six months, the group has worked with the community to craft a proposal for the Old Fort Trails Project. The project area adds new trails for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian users from Catawba Falls, to Mill Creek, to Jarrett Creek, and Curtis Creek in the Pisgah National Forest. Approximately 42 miles of new sustainably constructed trails are proposed to improve community connectivity, reduce barriers to access, and support environmental and social sustainability, according to Camp Grier’s Web site.
This group is asking for local partners to help with some of the permitting costs. The McDowell Tourism Development Authority has agreed to provide $20,000 of the $50,000 needed to move the trail project forward.
After hearing from McDougald, the commissioners agreed to provide $10,000 now and look at this again as they work on the 2021-2022 budget to see if there is more money available.
Also, the commissioners heard the latest COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. He informed the commissioners that as of Monday, there are no significant outbreaks at congregant living facilities in McDowell County. These would be places like nursing homes or detention facilities. Previously, several congregant living facilities in McDowell had coronavirus outbreaks.
In addition, McDowell and almost all of western North Carolina are now listed as yellow counties in the state’s classification for the COVID-19 pandemic. A yellow county has a significant community spread and this is better than being an orange or red county.
Almost 12,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out in McDowell County. “We have vaccinated 59.3% of the 75 years of age and older category,” said Kehler. “We are well on our way to achieving significant results with our vaccinations. We certainly appreciate the cooperation and assistance we are getting from multiple agencies across the county.”
McDowell has received some of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose, but is continuing to get the Moderna vaccine, that requires two doses.
Emergency workers and volunteers had their busiest day with COVID vaccinations on Friday. Approximately 1,500 doses were given at Grace Community Church.
“Its full steam ahead,” said Kehler. “We are not going to stop until this is put to rest.”
In addition, the commissioners heard a report from Marion Mayor Steve Little about the effort to build a memorial to the convicts who built the Western North Carolina Railroad from Old Fort to Ridgecrest in the 1870s. The vast majority of these convicts were African-American and they labored and lived under brutal conditions in the construction of the railroad. Little didn’t ask for money from the commissioners but sought their support in the effort to memorialize what those convicts did 150 years ago. Commission Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion to endorse this project and it passed unanimously.
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
• Held two public hearings about changes to county planning ordinances. The county’s Planning Board has sent the commissioners two ordinance amendments for their consideration. The first related to the height of cell phone towers. The current ordinance allows towers to reach 150 feet. However, a variance can be granted to allow up to 199 feet. County Planning Director Ron Harmon said variances have been granted about half of the time to allow for the additional height, so therefore, the Planning Board recommended the maximum be increased. The recommended height seems consistent with surrounding counties. After holding a hearing with no comments from the public, the commissioners agreed to increase the allowable height for the cell phone towers.
• The second public hearing was about personal trams on Lake James. The commissioners have previously talked about allowing personal trams by right (instead of by variance) for homeowners to access their boat docks and the lake shoreline. After holding a hearing with no comments from the public, the commissioners agreed to allow trams as a right on Lake James.
• Heard a presentation from Danny Hampton with Freedom Life and Arwen March with McDowell Mission Ministries. Hampton talked about the idea of building scattered housing throughout the local community and the work of the McDowell County Substance Abuse Coalition. His group is working with the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and is hoping to receive a grant from KBR. If awarded, 100% of that money will go to the Substance Abuse Coalition, which will hire a full-time coordinator. The goal in three years is for the coalition to become a 501(c)(3). After hearing from Hampton and March, the commissioners endorsed the work of the Substance Abuse Coalition.
• Heard an update about the public shooting range. The construction work continues and much of it has been focused on the bridge over Muddy Creek. Bids should go out pretty soon for the office building at the shooting range, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.
• Heard an update about the new buildings for McDowell Emergency Medical Services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 for the new Station Four on U.S. 221 North. Construction continues on the new EMS headquarters, which is scheduled for a late 2021to early 2022 completion date.
• Heard a report from Wooten about the budget process. The 2021-2022 fiscal year budget process is well underway. County staff has started to receive departmental budgets. Meetings with department heads will take place over the next few weeks. In addition to internal meetings, there are several meetings with agencies that receive county funding. A meeting was held on Thursday, March 4 with several representatives of the McDowell Technical Community College board of trustees. County officials are scheduled to talk with the School Board on April 16.
• Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.
• Held a 15-minute closed session to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken after the closed session.