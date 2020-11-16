McDowell Commissioners hear about the need for foster homes

During their third Monday meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard a report about the need for more foster care in the local community.
The regular meeting for the third Monday of the month was held at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Social Services Director Lisa Sprouse and Jenny Millsaps, foster home licensing social worker, gave a report about the need for more people willing to become foster parents. They reminded the board that November is National Adoption Month.
At this time, McDowell DSS has 125 children in foster care and there are 43 licensed foster families in McDowell. There are also children whose mental health needs take them to specialized placements outside of McDowell County.
“We strive to keep children in foster care in our county,” said Millsaps. “We need more families to help our children in their county. We are offering virtual trainings to get licensed. We want to keep our kids in licensed foster homes.”
So far, McDowell DSS has used social media and word of mouth to inform the public about the need for more licensed foster homes. There is also a website that gives more information about getting licensed. It is at www.smore.com/bkpfu.
In another matter, the commissioners heard a report from McDowell Transit Director Randall Conley. He shared the letter from state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette commending the work done by McDowell Transit, the MATCH program and the Food Hub in delivering meals to people throughout the county.
“We are still making that service available,” said Conley.
The commissioners also held a public hearing about the application for grant money for the local transit system. The county has to reapply every year for this federal money that is administered by the state.
After the hearing, the commissioners approved the reapplication.
Finally, the commissioners talked about the annual Christmas party for the county employees and retirees, which will be different this year because of COVID-19.
They talked about whether there should be a drive-through event where the employees and retirees are given a free meal and door prizes. Or the county could eliminate the meal altogether and send out gift cards to the county employees and retirees.
After a discussion, the commissioners agreed to ask the county employees and retirees what they want before making a final decision.
In addition, the McDowell County Commissioners held a 30-minute closed session to talk about a personnel matter. No action was taken following the closed session.
