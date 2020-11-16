McDowell Commissioners hear about the need for foster homes

During their third Monday meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard a report about the need for more foster care in the local community.

The regular meeting for the third Monday of the month was held at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Social Services Director Lisa Sprouse and Jenny Millsaps, foster home licensing social worker, gave a report about the need for more people willing to become foster parents. They reminded the board that November is National Adoption Month.

At this time, McDowell DSS has 125 children in foster care and there are 43 licensed foster families in McDowell. There are also children whose mental health needs take them to specialized placements outside of McDowell County.

“We strive to keep children in foster care in our county,” said Millsaps. “We need more families to help our children in their county. We are offering virtual trainings to get licensed. We want to keep our kids in licensed foster homes.”

So far, McDowell DSS has used social media and word of mouth to inform the public about the need for more licensed foster homes. There is also a website that gives more information about getting licensed. It is at www.smore.com/bkpfu.

