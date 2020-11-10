McDowell Commissioners endorse P.G. Fire Department’s building project

In other business, the commissioners heard updates about the many building and facilities projects that are underway for McDowell County government.

The construction of the new buildings for McDowell Emergency Medical Services is fully underway. County officials recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for the new EMS headquarters, which will be south of Marion and closer to Interstate 40. The pouring of the foundation for the new EMS headquarters is about to start. The estimated date for completion is November of next year. The Station Four project is moving very quickly and is scheduled for completion in early 2021. This fourth EMS station will be on U.S. 221 North at the site of an old credit union.

The commissioners also heard an update from County Manager Ashley Wooten about the plans for the old Kirksey Funeral Home building at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion.