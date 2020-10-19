McDowell Commissioners agree on new uses for former Kirksey Funeral Home

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners decided they will hold their regular meetings in the former Kirksey Funeral Home building in downtown Marion and also make it the new location for the county manager’s office.

Last month, the commissioners agreed to purchase the former Kirksey Funeral Home building at 69 N. Main St. for $490,000. This is a cash purchase and it will not be financed. The upper level has 6,742 square feet while the lower level that opens to the city of Marion’s parking lot has 4,356 square feet.

During their third Monday meeting, county officials talked again about what they want to do with the building. County Manager Ashley Wooten reported to the commissioners that the closing on the purchase will be concluded Wednesday.

Architect Chuck Hamrick of the Holland & Hamrick firm will again examine the former funeral home next week and come back with drawings about how it can be renovated for county government purposes. Hamrick and county officials have tried unsuccessfully to find the original blueprints for this building.

“We’ve exhausted City Hall, contractors and hit dead ends,” said Wooten.