McDowell Commissioners adopt county budget for 2020-2021

On Monday, June 15, the commissioners held a public hearing about the budget as required by state law. Two members of the public spoke about the budget at that hearing.

And on Tuesday, the commissioners took action regarding the plan for 2020-2021. Before voting, Commission Chairman David Walker said he wanted to bring up five points regarding the budget.

First, Walker pointed out the budget doesn’t include a pay raise for county employees. He asked the other commissioners to work on the finding a way to give county workers a raise.

Second, Walker said he hoped that the county could lower the property tax rate but then COVID-19 happened. That meant less revenue coming into the county government. He said hopefully, the board can lower the property tax rate next year.

The third point he wanted to make was about the county’s funding for parks and recreation programs and facilities. More than $1 million was requested for the county’s parks and recreation. Walker said that is not possible now but he hopes the board will continue to look into funding more for recreation.