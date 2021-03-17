McDowell closes in on 16,000 vaccinations

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,845 positive cases. There have been 41,494 tests conducted, 36,536 negative results and 113 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 84 individuals in quarantine, 4,685 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.5%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout the county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

Important COVID-19 testing update: Beginning the week of Monday, March 22, the McDowell County Health Department will reduce testing to once per week, on Mondays only, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This is due to decreasing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to the news release.