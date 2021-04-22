McDowell Cheer Masters win national title

Despite a later-than-usual start, the 2020-21 McDowell Cheer Masters all-star cheerleading teams are doing their share of winning.

The three MCM age-group teams that span age 5-18, the Youth Guardians, Junior Legend and Senior Royals, have combined for six first-place and three second-place finishes in four competitions this season.

Last weekend, the teams competed in the Maximum Cheer and Dance Mountain Nationals in Asheville. The Youth Guardians finished tenth, the Junior Legends second and the Senior Royals first. All three teams turned in zero-deduction performances.

The Senior Royals walked away with a national championship title and received championship rings.

The teams will compete in Dalton, Georgia, May 1 and 2 looking for their second national title.

Registration for the 2021-22 season begins in May. Those interested in joining the team can contact Katrina Bass at 828-460-58999 or email mcallstars@gmail.com for more information.