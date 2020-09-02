McDowell Chamber announces Kim Effler as new director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Kimberly Effler will succeed Steve Bush as the organization’s next executive director, effective October 1, 2020.

Bush, who has served the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce since 2013 expressed a desire to transition from this leadership role in late 2019 and has been diligently working with the Board of Directors on a succession plan since that time. Bush, and his wife Tiffany, will remain in the community and will be pursuing other business interests, according to a news release.

Effler joined the staff of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce in January 2019 as the office manager following volunteer service to the Old Fort Chamber of Commerce since 2017 when she and her family returned to western North Carolina. She holds an associate degree in paralegal studies and has a solid foundation in the banking industry.

She is probably the first woman to hold the position as executive director of the McDowell Chamber.