McDowell businesses, banks deal with nationwide coin shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic is now taking its toll on the circulation of coins across the United States. That includes McDowell County.
The pandemic has affected the way coins circulate throughout the nation. The Federal Reserve has previously said that store closures and lockdown measures are the cause of this shortage, according to published reports.
“While there is adequate coin in the economy, the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coin are not readily available where needed,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement. “With establishments like retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and laundromats closed, the typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin.”
Therefore, banks are not receiving the coins they used to get from the Federal Reserve. And numerous banks have had to change how they do business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, both big chain stores and locally owned shops alike are asking customers pay with credit or debit cards or give exact change.
Here in McDowell, the Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse is asking customers who pay in cash to give exact change due to the coin shortage. The Quality Plus gas station on Rutherford Road is likewise asking customers to do the same.
Anwer Gillani, owner of the Samir’s chain of convenience stores, said he and his businesses have been affected by it as well.
“I’ve been struggling because the banks can’t give me change for a month,” he said to The McDowell News.
He has been able to get some coins from various banks in the area.
“We’ve been struggling for three weeks and to run 20 stores without any change to very hard,” he said to The McDowell News. “I have to go around to different places.”
Gillani said his stores are not asking customers to give exact change.
Friday morning, The McDowell News spoke to representatives of two downtown businesses, Killough’s Music & Loan and McDowell Local. Both said they are not asking customers to give exact change but are aware of the problem.
Representatives of local banks and credit unions are seeking to help their customers with this situation.
“All we know is the Federal Reserve has not gotten the coin deposits so the banks have not received new coins,” said Teresa Branch, head teller at First Bank in Marion.
Branch said customers seem to be patient with the problem but are not sure of why it is happening.
“Currently, State Employees’ Credit Union’s (SECU’s) coin inventory is sufficient to support our branch network,” said spokeswoman Sandra Jones. “While we are not anticipating a shift in our ability to meet these needs, SECU also has coin sorter machines in every location, which provide an additional resource.”
Josh Dunn, spokesman for Wells Fargo, said his bank is working with the federal authorities about the coin shortage.
“Per your inquiry, Wells Fargo is in close contact with the Federal Reserve Bank, U.S. Mint, Financial Institution’s and Armored Carriers to coordinate efforts,” said Dunn in an email. “Additionally, we have temporarily changed our item cashing and cash exchange procedures in response to this national issue.”
