McDowell Board of Education honors retired teachers.

The McDowell County Board of Education on Monday recognized teachers who retired during the past school year.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
The teachers honored were Ron Burgin, Lynne Hill, Virginia Woody, Delaine MacDonald, Terry Berryhill, Cynthia Elliott, Barte Laney, Brian Price, Richard Simmons, David Comer, Priscilla Hollifield, Sherry Dixon, Sally Warburton, Rebecca “Janie” Butler, Bobby Harris Kimberly Presnell, Carol Ramsey and Betty Williams.
Superintendent Mark Garrett called them “a veteran group of educators who have seen many, many changes in their time in public education.”
“We certainly cannot make this train run without folks like them and we thank them for the legacy they’ve built,” Garrett said.
Also the board discussed and approved the amended 2020-2021 school calendars for McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College. Both schools will be going to a traditional school calendar for one year only and will still have the five remote learning days in accordance to in correlation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s General Assembly’s COVID-19 relief package. For now all 14 McDowell County schools will operate on the same calendar for 2020-2021 for one year only.
In other business:
Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
A presentation was given by Laura Davis on the 2020-2021 Remote Learning Plan.
A presentation was given by Jon Haynes on Universal Breakfast Program.
The board approved the consent agenda.
Garrett read his administrative reports.
