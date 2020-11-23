Mayor presents Certificate of Honor to Steve Bush

In a related matter, the City Council heard the quarterly report from the Marion Business Association.

MBA President Boyd Phillips reported that from July to September of this year five new businesses opened in Marion. They are All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds in the Larry D. Miller Complex; Highway 55 at 2845 Sugar Hill Road, Suite 7; Ollis Pressure Washing at 12 North Main St.; Acrylic Counter Tops on Rutherford Road and ZIPS Car Wash on West Henderson Street.

Ribbon-cuttings were held for Above the Barre and Food Lion’s pick-up service. Flavors on Main and Ingenious Coffee Roasters have moved to new locations and expanded their operations. Hometown Cinemas added outdoor movies and concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carolina Dance moved from 357 East Court St. to 105 W. Henderson St. Happy Hen relocated to 551 Burma Road West. McDowell Cement has a new owner. N.C. Dance Studio of the Blue Ridge is now located at 105 West Henderson St. Talent Force is now at 1835 North Main St.

Two businesses closed during that quarter. Simply closed its storefront and moved to a home-based business. Miss Jacie’s School of Dance has closed after many years of operation.

Council members also heard a report about retail sales in Marion and McDowell County.