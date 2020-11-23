Mayor presents Certificate of Honor to Steve Bush

For only the second time since he became mayor, Steve Little presented a Certificate of Honor during last week's regular Marion City Council meeting. He presented this certificate to Steve Bush, who recently retired as executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.
The certificate states Bush “worked tirelessly to inspire and encourage the owners and employees of the businesses of Marion, Old Fort and all parts of McDowell County, North Carolina.”
“Steve Bush is the personification of energy and enthusiasm,” reads the certificate. “No business in McDowell County was too small or too large for Steve Bush to promote. Even after his retirement, he and his wife, Tiffany, have continued their dedication to a thriving Marion and McDowell County by opening a new business in the Miller Center in downtown Marion. On behalf of the good citizens of the City of Marion, I extend our deepest appreciation and highest gratitude to Steve Bush and proudly present him with this Mayor’s Certificate of Honor.”
During the presentation, Little, the members of the City Council and City Manager Bob Boyette all commended Bush on his enthusiasm and energy as the director of the Chamber of Commerce. They credited him for revitalizing the Chamber during his seven years as the director and as a result playing a critical role in revitalizing Marion and the local business community.
In 2013, Bush worked as a veterans employment consultant at the Marion office of the N.C. Department of Commerce/Division of Workforce Solutions, formerly the Employment Security Commission, before he was chosen to be the new Chamber director. He and his wife, Tiffany, had lived in Marion since 2008.
Bush served in the United States Army for 22 years before that. His duties in the Army included being a recruiting and retention NCO (non-commissioned officer) and a unit training NCO.
When he took over as the new Chamber director, Bush immediately worked closely with the city of Marion, the Marion Business Association, McDowell County and the town of Old Fort to help new businesses get started, recruit new ones to the county and assist the existing ones to thrive and prosper. Little said when he first met with Bush he was literally left worn out by Bush’s energy and enthusiasm for Marion and McDowell County.
Upon his retirement, Bush and wife Tiffany have opened Marion Hot Wheelz, the new skating rink in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.
Council members talked about how Bush improved the Chamber and by extension, the local business community.
Upon receiving this honor from the mayor, Bush said he couldn’t have done any of this without the support and help from his wife Tiffany.
In a related matter, the City Council heard the quarterly report from the Marion Business Association.
MBA President Boyd Phillips reported that from July to September of this year five new businesses opened in Marion. They are All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds in the Larry D. Miller Complex; Highway 55 at 2845 Sugar Hill Road, Suite 7; Ollis Pressure Washing at 12 North Main St.; Acrylic Counter Tops on Rutherford Road and ZIPS Car Wash on West Henderson Street.
Ribbon-cuttings were held for Above the Barre and Food Lion’s pick-up service. Flavors on Main and Ingenious Coffee Roasters have moved to new locations and expanded their operations. Hometown Cinemas added outdoor movies and concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carolina Dance moved from 357 East Court St. to 105 W. Henderson St. Happy Hen relocated to 551 Burma Road West. McDowell Cement has a new owner. N.C. Dance Studio of the Blue Ridge is now located at 105 West Henderson St. Talent Force is now at 1835 North Main St.
Two businesses closed during that quarter. Simply closed its storefront and moved to a home-based business. Miss Jacie’s School of Dance has closed after many years of operation.
Council members also heard a report about retail sales in Marion and McDowell County.
Retail sales in McDowell County for August, reflecting sales actually taking place in July, were just under $41 million, an increase of 19.6% over the same time in 2019. North Carolina's retail sales increased by 7.3% in July 2020, as compared to July 2019. Through two months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell County have grown by 23.8%, much higher than the growth of 10.0% experienced statewide. McDowell County’s increase in retail sales has exceeded that of the state as a whole for nine of the past 14 years. July was the second highest month of retail sales ever in McDowell County, second only to June’s total of nearly $47 million, according to the MBA.
Furthermore, retail sales in September (representing sales actually taking place in August) grew by 7.2% in McDowell County over the previous year, compared to growth of 4.1% in North Carolina over the same time period. Through the first three months of fiscal year 2020-21, retail sales in McDowell County have increased by 18.4%, much higher than the growth in North Carolina of 8.0% during the same time period.
Over the past 15 years, retail sales in McDowell County have grown by 95.2%, while retail sales in North Carolina have increased by 57.3%, according to City Manager Bob Boyette.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city of Marion received for the 18th consecutive year an award from the state for the quality of its drinking water. The award comes from North Carolina’s Area Wide Optimization Program, commends the city’s Water Treatment Plant for its turbidity removal. That means Marion’s water is clear and safe to drink. At the presentation were Public Works Director Brant Sikes and Water Plant Superintendent Ben Worley.
