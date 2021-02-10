MATCH ready to help McDowell residents with health care enrollment

The MATCH program is ready to help qualified McDowell County residents enroll in their health insurance benefits for 2021.
People have a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and ends on May 15, 2021.
With job losses continuing to mount amid the COVID-19 resurgence, and millions of people having lost their job-based health insurance since the start of this public health and economic crisis, the Biden administration has opened up HealthCare.gov to give people who need health insurance a new opportunity to get covered, but they must act quickly, according to a news release.
“More than 535,803 North Carolinians enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment,” said Amy Stevens, director of the MATCH program. “There’s a new chance for people to sign up, and anyone who needs health insurance should contact our team for enrollment assistance.”
MATCH stands for McDowell Access to Care and Health. It is an innovative, community referral and donated care network that seeks to increase access to comprehensive health care. This is done by providing participants with individualized navigational support and connections to community resources in order to alleviate barriers to health care for impoverished, uninsured residents of McDowell County.
Stevens said her team stands ready to help local people get signed up.
“Our health care navigators are federally certified and provide free unbiased education and application assistance”, she added.
Health insurance is more affordable than many people think. In North Carolina, 83% of current marketplace consumers had plans available for 2021 that cost less than $50 per month, after financial help. Nine out of 10 marketplace enrollees in North Carolina received financial help that lowered their monthly health insurance premiums last year. In addition, 57% of enrollees also qualified for lower out-of-pocket costs for health care services, according to the news release.
“Many people can find good deals in the marketplace and receive financial assistance to help lower their monthly health insurance costs,” said Stevens.
Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all marketplace plans.
Consumers should avoid insurance plans offered outside of HealthCare.gov that seem too good to be true. “Junk insurance” products pose huge financial risks to consumers. These products can refuse to pay for care for pre-existing conditions, charge consumers more based on their gender, and impose annual coverage limits, according to the news release.
“HealthCare.gov is the only Web site where North Carolina consumers are guaranteed to get comprehensive coverage,” said Stevens. “Consumers buying junk plans will be exposed to serious risks. The MATCH federally certified navigators are ready to provide unbiased education, outreach, and enrollment assistance to help our community get covered.”
To learn more or for enrollment assistance and questions, contact the MATCH team for an appointment: 828-659-5289.