MATCH ready to help McDowell residents with health care enrollment

The MATCH program is ready to help qualified McDowell County residents enroll in their health insurance benefits for 2021.

People have a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and ends on May 15, 2021.

With job losses continuing to mount amid the COVID-19 resurgence, and millions of people having lost their job-based health insurance since the start of this public health and economic crisis, the Biden administration has opened up HealthCare.gov to give people who need health insurance a new opportunity to get covered, but they must act quickly, according to a news release.

“More than 535,803 North Carolinians enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment,” said Amy Stevens, director of the MATCH program. “There’s a new chance for people to sign up, and anyone who needs health insurance should contact our team for enrollment assistance.”