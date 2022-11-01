MATCH program ready to help McDowell residents get their health benefits

McDowell Access to Care & Health (MATCH) is ready to help local residents find out more about free health insurance renewals and how to get enrolled for 2023 benefits.

The MATCH team is holding the Marketplace Open Enrollment which started Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will end Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The team, comprised of experienced local federally certified navigators, is offering appointments to McDowell residents to provide free health insurance renewals and new enrollment appointments for the 2023 coverage year, according to a news release.

A big change this year, predicted to make as many as 1 million more people eligible for affordable marketplace coverage, is the reversal of the “family glitch.” Previously, if an employer offered affordable, minimum essential coverage to an employee but not to the rest of the family, the entire family would not be eligible for subsidies to offset the cost of marketplace plans. This glitch has been reversed and families will have more choices for more affordable options.

The MATCH team is set up to offer day, evening, and some weekend appointments. Appointments are available at the MATCH office or any of the co-location sites: Centro Unido Latino Americano, Freedom Life, RHA, McDowell Mission Ministries, East Marion IPHC and Foothills Health Department, according to the news release.

Additionally, multiple community events are planned, providing increased accessibility.

For example, open enrollment events are scheduled to be held at East Marion United Methodist Church at 210 Baldwin Ave. These events will be held in cooperation with the Marion East Community Forum. They will take place Thursday, Nov. 3; Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Jan. 5. All of them will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

MATCH and the West Marion Community Forum will also present open enrollment events at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 201 Ridley St. in Marion. The first will take place Monday, Nov. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (Medicare counseling also available). Other events are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Jan. 9. They will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on both dates.

MATCH and the Old Fort Community Forum will have open enrollment events at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St. They will take place today, Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. A third event will be held Monday, Jan. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

And MATCH will hold an open enrollment event with CULA at 79 Academy St. in Marion on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

To schedule an appointment please contact 828-659-5289. Appointments are available in English and Spanish.

Additional key points:

• There are 11 insurance companies offering coverage in McDowell County for 2023: Aetna, CVS Health, Ambetter of NC, AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, CareSource, Cigna, Friday Health, Oscar Health, United Healthcare of N.C. and WellCare of NC.

• Enhanced premium tax credits (PTCs) for eligible consumers will still be available for 2023 coverage. In addition, families between 100% and 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) will have their premium contribution reduced to zero dollars. Families with incomes over 400% of the FPL will have their premiums capped at 8.5% of their household income.

• Households who fall between 100% and 150% of the FPL will also be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP).

• Federally Certified Navigators provide unbiased education, outreach, enrollment, and post enrollment assistance. “We do not sell health insurance; our goal is to help families find quality plans to meet their health and financial needs,” reads the news release from the MATCH program.

• MATCH offers additional programming for those who don't qualify or for those who need additional assistance: access to primary and specialty care, medication assistance, chronic disease case management, durable medical equipment, vision, dental resources, and more.