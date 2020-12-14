Marion's BobHunter inducted into state Bar Association’s Hall of Fame

Judge Robert C. “Bob” Hunter of Marion was recently inducted into the N.C. Bar Association’s Legal Practice Hall of Fame.
The Senior Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association recently inducted the 2020 class of the Legal Practice Hall of Fame. This is the second induction class for the recently renamed General Practice Hall of Fame, which was established in 1989 by the General Practice Section and will now total 169 members, according to a news release.
The virtual ceremony featured the induction of Hunter and four other new members of the Hall of Fame.
A native of Marion, Hunter has had three distinguished careers: as a practicing lawyer for 34 years; as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives for almost 18 years; and as a member of the judiciary for 21 years.
Educated in the McDowell County public schools, he received his undergraduate degree (1966) and law degree (1969) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Hunter served as an assistant district attorney in McDowell County before starting the law firm of Hunter & Evans Inc. in Marion, where he practiced for 29 years. He served as McDowell County Attorney for 24 of those years and was named Outstanding County Attorney by the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, and is a former president of the association, according to the news release.
Hunter served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 1980 until 1998, when he was appointed to the N.C. Court of Appeals by Gov. Jim Hunt. He is a former chairman of the Council of State Governments, the Southern Legislative Conference, the N.C. Courts Commission and the N.C. House Judiciary Committee.
Hunter served on the Court of Appeals for 16 years, retiring in 2014, and since 2015 has served on the Supreme Court of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee. He has received numerous honors, including the NCBA Citizen Lawyer Award, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, McDowell County Citizen of the Year and the Outstanding Public Official Award from the National Association of County and Recreational Park Officials. Most recently the UNC School of Law honored him as the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award, according to the news release.
Other 2020 inductees included:
• Marshall A. Gallop Jr. of Rocky Mount
• Glenn E. Ketner Jr. of Salisbury
• Pender R. McElroy of Charlotte
• Kenneth A. Moser of Winston-Salem
