Marion's BobHunter inducted into state Bar Association’s Hall of Fame

Judge Robert C. “Bob” Hunter of Marion was recently inducted into the N.C. Bar Association’s Legal Practice Hall of Fame.

The Senior Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association recently inducted the 2020 class of the Legal Practice Hall of Fame. This is the second induction class for the recently renamed General Practice Hall of Fame, which was established in 1989 by the General Practice Section and will now total 169 members, according to a news release.

The virtual ceremony featured the induction of Hunter and four other new members of the Hall of Fame.

A native of Marion, Hunter has had three distinguished careers: as a practicing lawyer for 34 years; as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives for almost 18 years; and as a member of the judiciary for 21 years.