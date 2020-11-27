Marion Wing Factory opens in Larry D. Miller Business Complex

The Marion Wing Factory is the latest addition to the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.
Located right beside the front entrance to the Miller Complex, the Marion Wing Factory is owned and operated by Cody Andrews and his wife, Samantha.
Cody and Samantha Andrews were previously partners with Mountain Marquee, the locally owned cinema that presented second run, independent, and classic films on West Court Street.
After that operation closed, the couple decided to take the food and beer aspects of Mountain Marquee and open a new business that featured what they were really good at doing.
“From that experience, we got to know and love Marion,” said Cody Andrews “We developed a love for downtown Marion and we discovered we were really good at cooking food.”
Indeed, the chicken wings and other foods served at Mountain Marquee drew high praise from hungry patrons.
Andrews said he’s always wanted to own a sports bar and an eatery similar to Buffalo Wild Wings.
“We decided what does Marion not have?” he said. “We wanted to have a Wild Wings-style eatery.”
They were able to connect with Chad Marsh with the Larry D. Miller Business Complex and he set them up in an ideal space that is right at the front entrance.
“I think we have one of the best places in downtown Marion as far as location,” said Andrews.
The Marion Wing Factory now serves a variety of appetizers like cheese curds, spinach artichoke dip and fries topped with cheese and bacon. Caesar salad and house salad are on the menu.
Of course, the main items are the wings. You can order four, six, 12 or 16 wings. They come in a wide variety of flavors such as honey barbecue, garlic parmesan, salt & vinegar, Southern barbecue, Buffalo, teriyaki and Jamacian jerk. There are more hot and spicy flavors like mango habanero, Nashville hot and the Poultry-Geist.
If you prefer, you can get a pub burger made from Angus beef, a fried chicken sandwich and an assortment of wraps. There three different kinds of macaroni and cheese on the menu.
The Marion Wing Factory is a sports bar and there will be a large selection of beers on tap.
Andrews said to The McDowell News that the Wing Factory is still in the soft opening stage and more items will be added to the menu later.
“We’re opening with a limited menu,” he said. “We will introduce more items as we go along.”
As far as the sports bar is concerned, the Wing Factory has projection TVs that can show a large picture on the walls and are ideal for showing the big games. Andrews said the Wing Factory will show the upcoming fight between boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones on Saturday.
He said the business is only going to get better. A large outdoor seating area is now being built along the front wall of the Miller Complex.
The Marion Wing Factory has 12 employees. Jacob Lawing, one of the employees, is also a partner in the business.
As before, Cody and Samantha Andrews remain strongly committed to helping families with infants that are born prematurely and become patients in a hospital’s neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU). A couple of years ago, they created the Greyson J. Andrews Foundation and named it after their son who was born early and was a patient in the NICU. They held the successful Brews, Blues & BBQ festival in downtown Marion which was a fund-raiser for the foundation.
A portion of the money made from the Marion Wing Factory goes to support kids in the NICU, said Andrews.
The Marion Wing Factory at 29 Logan St. is open from 4 to 10 p.m. every day, except Tuesday when it is closed.
For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/marionwingfactory.
