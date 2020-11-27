Marion Wing Factory opens in Larry D. Miller Business Complex

“I think we have one of the best places in downtown Marion as far as location,” said Andrews.

The Marion Wing Factory now serves a variety of appetizers like cheese curds, spinach artichoke dip and fries topped with cheese and bacon. Caesar salad and house salad are on the menu.

Of course, the main items are the wings. You can order four, six, 12 or 16 wings. They come in a wide variety of flavors such as honey barbecue, garlic parmesan, salt & vinegar, Southern barbecue, Buffalo, teriyaki and Jamacian jerk. There are more hot and spicy flavors like mango habanero, Nashville hot and the Poultry-Geist.

If you prefer, you can get a pub burger made from Angus beef, a fried chicken sandwich and an assortment of wraps. There three different kinds of macaroni and cheese on the menu.

The Marion Wing Factory is a sports bar and there will be a large selection of beers on tap.

Andrews said to The McDowell News that the Wing Factory is still in the soft opening stage and more items will be added to the menu later.

“We’re opening with a limited menu,” he said. “We will introduce more items as we go along.”