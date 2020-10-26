Marion Tailgate Market is getting crafty

Marion Tailgate Market is very crafty. Stop in to see the great crafts that are locally made.
The Market is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. There is fall yard décor, honey, local grown meats and homemade goodies such as pickles, relish, jams, jellies, fried pies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces.
Come out and support your local farmer. The Tuesday market will continue through Dec. 8.
To maintain social distancing, the market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
- No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
- One customer at a time for each vendor table.
- Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
- Only handle product you are purchasing.
No cash is not a reason to miss the market! Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website!
I love pumpkin cheesecake. And I am all about easy baking and this is the easiest pie recipe I have seen this season. I plan to try this recipe for my family. See you at the market.
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
(www.justapinch.com)
1 pkg cream cheese, 8 oz.
1¼ cup canned pumpkin
½ cup sugar
1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tub of Cool Whip (thawed)
1 graham cracker pie crust — extra serving size
1. On medium speed beat together cream cheese and sugar.
2. Add pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Beat until mixture is smooth.
3. With a rubber spatula (or spoon), fold in Cool Whip.
4. Spoon into pie crust.
5. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
6. You can garnish with various toppings.
