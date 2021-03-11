Marion’s Spillway Bridge gets $10,000 grant to help with reopening

“Federal relief was not designed to support this industry, so Main Street Alliance has set up a direct support fund for small grants to make as much impact as possible for those not able to access federal relief. But we also know one relief fund will never be enough. That’s why we are working to drive longer term, comprehensive support through Congress.”

The deadline to apply for the first round of grants was Nov. 30, 2020.

This week, the latest recipients were announced and Marion’s Spillway Bridge was one of them.

The popular taproom and live music venue on South Main Street has been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Rossi Martin said to The McDowell News that he is “super happy about being awarded the grant from Crown Royal and Main Street Alliance.”

“The grant will be used to reopen Spillway safely and beautification of the space,” Martin said on Wednesday.

He said he is not yet ready to announce a date for the reopening of Spillway because he has a few projects that need to be finished first. But Martin said he is “looking forward to reopening soon.”