Marion’s Spillway Bridge gets $10,000 grant to help with reopening

Spillway Bridge & Co. is getting a $10,000 grant that will help the popular downtown Marion taproom and music venue reopen after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, Spillway Bridge was the only bar or live entertainment venue in a North Carolina small town to get this grant. The other businesses in North Carolina landing the grant are in larger cities such as Raleigh or Winston-Salem.
The grants were provided through a partnership between Main Street Alliance, a national organization supporting small businesses, and Crown Royal.
“As congressional COVID relief continues to stall, Main Street Alliance, thanks to generous support from Crown Royal, is announcing the opening of the Main Street Relief Fund to support small businesses who host live entertainment and were unable to access federal aid dollars,” reads a news release from November 2020. “Right now, all over the country, America’s independent bars, restaurants, stages and local neighborhood spaces are in danger of disappearing.
“Adversely impacted by the pandemic, these beloved institutions of community, places that bring us music and shape the heart and soul of culture need support to keep their doors open. To save our local restaurants, bars and venues we need direct financial support -- that means grants and public policy solutions.
“Federal relief was not designed to support this industry, so Main Street Alliance has set up a direct support fund for small grants to make as much impact as possible for those not able to access federal relief. But we also know one relief fund will never be enough. That’s why we are working to drive longer term, comprehensive support through Congress.”
The deadline to apply for the first round of grants was Nov. 30, 2020.
This week, the latest recipients were announced and Marion’s Spillway Bridge was one of them.
The popular taproom and live music venue on South Main Street has been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Rossi Martin said to The McDowell News that he is “super happy about being awarded the grant from Crown Royal and Main Street Alliance.”
“The grant will be used to reopen Spillway safely and beautification of the space,” Martin said on Wednesday.
He said he is not yet ready to announce a date for the reopening of Spillway because he has a few projects that need to be finished first. But Martin said he is “looking forward to reopening soon.”
Awards of $10,000 were granted to small business restaurants, bars and live entertainment venues across the nation. Overall, there have been two rounds of grants. A total of 65 businesses across the country received the funding.
When the initial recipients for North Carolina were announced, they were located in just six cities: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Durham, Raleigh, Fayetteville and Marion. This means Spillway Bridge in Marion is the only small-town bar or entertainment venue in the state to get this grant, according to spokesperson Sarah Crozier with the Main Street Alliance.
More rounds of grants will be announced this year. All small businesses in these industries are encouraged to apply, and will be eligible for subsequent rounds if not selected, according to the news release from last year.