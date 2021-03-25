Marion’s Pizza Hut gets makeover from toppings to bottom

Marion’s Pizza Hut is going through a transformation.
Pizza Hut is unveiling an all new restaurant at 1212 N. Main St. or the five lane. Customers will see a fresh, modern look mixed with nostalgia at America’s largest pizza chain, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to re-open our doors to continue to improve our service to the Marion community with all of their favorites from Pizza Hut,” said Don Hensley, regional vice president for franchisee, Tasty Hut.
“We wanted to continue to be part of this community and build a restaurant families wanted to frequent often,” said Tom Wyczawski, brand officer for Tasty Hut. “The restaurant has something for everyone. Weekly specials, arcade room for the kids, beer and wine, and the best pizza, wings, pasta and desserts you can buy.”
A spokesperson for Tasty Hut confirmed to The McDowell News that the remodeled Pizza Hut in Marion will serve beer and wine.
Bold, energetic graphics are displayed on the interior and exterior of the new restaurant. The interior and exterior is all new and this location also features a patio for outdoor dining, according to the news release.
“So get your favorite pizza and wings at your newly remodeled dine in, carryout out, contactless curbside or get it delivered straight to your door,” states the news release.
The remodeled restaurant can be reached at 828-652-8873. Orders can be placed over the phone or online at PizzaHut.com. For more information or to place an order, visit PizzaHut.com.
The Marion location is owned and operated by Tasty Hut, LLC, a franchisee that operates over 160 Pizza Hut restaurants across seven states. It is part of a larger company, Tasty Restaurant Group, which owns several quick service restaurant (QSR) brands. The company was formed in 2019 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
In January 2020, Rage Inc. sold 117 Pizza Hut locations in seven mostly Southeastern states to Tasty Brands, a subsidiary of Tasty Hut LLC. The stores involved in the sale were located in North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois, according to online sources.
Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., delivers more pizza, pasta and wings than any other restaurant in the world. The pizza restaurant began 60 years ago in Wichita, Kansas, when two brothers borrowed $600 from their mom to start a pizzeria.
What started out small has become the biggest pizza restaurant in the world and today operates more than 16,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries serving innovative pizzas, traditional favorites like the signature Pan Pizza, and much more. Pizza Hut also is the proprietor of the BOOK IT! Program, which is a long-standing children’s literacy program used in more than 630,000 classrooms nationwide.
