Marion’s Pizza Hut gets makeover from toppings to bottom

The remodeled restaurant can be reached at 828-652-8873. Orders can be placed over the phone or online at PizzaHut.com.

The Marion location is owned and operated by Tasty Hut, LLC, a franchisee that operates over 160 Pizza Hut restaurants across seven states. It is part of a larger company, Tasty Restaurant Group, which owns several quick service restaurant (QSR) brands. The company was formed in 2019 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

In January 2020, Rage Inc. sold 117 Pizza Hut locations in seven mostly Southeastern states to Tasty Brands, a subsidiary of Tasty Hut LLC. The stores involved in the sale were located in North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois, according to online sources.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., delivers more pizza, pasta and wings than any other restaurant in the world. The pizza restaurant began 60 years ago in Wichita, Kansas, when two brothers borrowed $600 from their mom to start a pizzeria.