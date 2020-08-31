Marion Rotary sponsors community relief effort for hurricane first responders

In a little less than 24 hours, in response to a plea by Lake Charles, La. area first responders, the Rotary Club of Marion led a community wide relief effort to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.

Using a combination of social media postings, e-mails and public service announcements by local radio station WBRM, a donation station was set up near the Lowe's store on Sunday.

That station collected more than 2,400 pounds of non-perishable food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning materials, chainsaws and other items that are now on their way to first responders in the Lake Charles, La. Area, which has been devastated by Hurricane Laura.

In a broad and much appreciated community response, local Rotarians, along with members of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Police Department, the McDowell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners volunteer association, the McDowell Trails Association, the Foothills Food Hub, Historic Carson House and numerous concerned residents donated supplies and cash of more than $1,500 combined towards this relief effort, according to the news release.