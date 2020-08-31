Marion Rotary sponsors community relief effort for hurricane first responders

In a little less than 24 hours, in response to a plea by Lake Charles, La. area first responders, the Rotary Club of Marion led a community wide relief effort to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.
Using a combination of social media postings, e-mails and public service announcements by local radio station WBRM, a donation station was set up near the Lowe's store on Sunday.
That station collected more than 2,400 pounds of non-perishable food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning materials, chainsaws and other items that are now on their way to first responders in the Lake Charles, La. Area, which has been devastated by Hurricane Laura.
In a broad and much appreciated community response, local Rotarians, along with members of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Police Department, the McDowell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners volunteer association, the McDowell Trails Association, the Foothills Food Hub, Historic Carson House and numerous concerned residents donated supplies and cash of more than $1,500 combined towards this relief effort, according to the news release.
Marion contributions, along with similar area-wide Rotary organized community donations, were loaded onto a semi-truck sponsored by Rotary District 7670 Governor Nominee Tammy Mosteller. Following additional pick-ups in other western North Carolina communities, the truck will proceed to Lake Charles, La. on Monday in an already pre-coordinated arrangement with Lake Charles area police. To ensure access to the area, the relief truck will receive a Lake Charles area police escort through the devastation to a centralized distribution point where the supplies will be off-loaded for use.
The supplies, earmarked for first responders, will afford them a better opportunity to continue their support efforts for those so terribly affected by Hurricane Laura.
“I am so proud of the visionary leaders and the response of District 7670,” said District Governor David Waechter. “One phone call from DGN Tammy and a simple email sent from the governor to the presidents and the magic of Rotary happened. You are truly a gift to the world.”
Marion Rotary President Alpo Portelli, along with Rotarians Annette Bryant and Bill Warren who ran Sunday's donation station, said they wanted to thank everyone who was able to contribute to this effort, according to the news release.
