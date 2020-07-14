Marion Police: Guns, drugs and money seized in search

A Marion man on probation for previous crimes is in trouble again, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole and the Marion Police Department conducted a search of 374 Seagle Street, home of Jonathan Boyd, 32. Boyd was on probation for a previous felony conviction. During the search several firearms, narcotics and money were located inside the residence, police said.
Jonathan Boyd was arrested on Monday and charged with the following crimes:
-Trafficking opium or heroin
Possession of heroin, 13.1 Grams
Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin
Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
Trafficking methamphetamine
Possession of Methamphetamine 45.1 Grams
Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Methamphetamine
Simple possession of marijuana 3.3 Grams
Simple possession of Sch IV 50 dosage units
Possession of firearm by felon
The estimated street value for the narcotics is $7,655.
Police also located and $2,378 in cash.
Boyd was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $101,000 secured bond.
