Marion Police: Guns, drugs and money seized in search
0 comments
special report top story

Marion Police: Guns, drugs and money seized in search

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
15 guns and drugs.jpg

Guns, drugs and cash were allegedly found at 374 Seagle Street in Marion.

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man on probation for previous crimes is in trouble again, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole and the Marion Police Department conducted a search of 374 Seagle Street, home of Jonathan Boyd, 32. Boyd was on probation for a previous felony conviction. During the search several firearms, narcotics and money were located inside the residence, police said.

Jonathan Boyd was arrested on Monday and charged with the following crimes:

-Trafficking opium or heroin

Possession of heroin, 13.1 Grams

Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin

Felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine 45.1 Grams

Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Methamphetamine

Simple possession of marijuana 3.3 Grams

Simple possession of Sch IV 50 dosage units

Possession of firearm by felon

The estimated street value for the narcotics is $7,655.

Police also located and $2,378 in cash.

Boyd was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $101,000 secured bond.

+1 
15 Jonathan Boyd.jpg

Jonathan Boyd
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics