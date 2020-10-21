Marion native describes Alaska earthquake

A Marion native considers herself and her students to be fortunate after they were rocked Monday by a massive earthquake in Alaska that measured a magnitude 7.5.
Alix Williams lives in Sand Point, Alaska where she works as a first-grade teacher. She is originally from Marion and is the daughter of Chris and Tanya Williams.
On Monday, the town of Sand Point, Alaska (roughly the same population as Old Fort) and the surrounding islands in the Aleutian chain were rocked by a massive earthquake that measured 7.5 and created a small tsunami.
Williams was in the classroom with her first-grade students when the earthquake started.
On Tuesday evening, she told The McDowell News what it was like.
“I’m mostly calm but still processing the earthquake from yesterday,” said Williams.
She added that even as she was talking with The McDowell News, she could feel another aftershock which makes her worry that it could happen all over again.
“Right before the earthquake happened, I was teaching a small group of students at a large table, wearing masks and social distancing like usual,” she said. “Suddenly, the ground and building started rumbling and rocking and quickly got way worse. Immediately, my students and I proceeded to duck and cover under the table while holding the table legs. I talked them through the next 30-45 seconds that felt like an eternity as we could hear the emergency siren, others screaming, and the wooden furniture creaking with the violently shaking earth.”
The teacher kept reminding her young students that nothing was falling or breaking and to breathe as slowly and as deeply as possible.
“My students were incredibly brave and listened very well to instructions,” said Williams to The McDowell News. “I could not be prouder of the way they handled the situation. Once the earthquake was over, I immediately called my mom to let her know what happened and that I was OK.”
Her mom Tanya Williams, who is best known as the singer for The Roadrunnerz band, put out a statement on Facebook about the earthquake.
“This is where my daughter Alíx Williams lives.7.5 earthquake in Sand Point, AK,” wrote Tanya Williams on Facebook. “So glad I got that call that she was ok. She had students in her room and had them all get under this huge table. Several after shocks larger than 5.0. and then a tsunami warning! Thank The Lord they're all ok.”
Williams said she hopes that she and her students never go through anything like this again.
“Growing up in Marion, N.C. and even spending the last couple years in Kotlik, Alaska, I have never experienced anything like this earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska before,” she said Tuesday evening to The McDowell News. “It is a truly humbling and horrifying experience. At this moment, I do not know the full extent of any damages.”
