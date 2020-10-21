Marion native describes Alaska earthquake

The teacher kept reminding her young students that nothing was falling or breaking and to breathe as slowly and as deeply as possible.

“My students were incredibly brave and listened very well to instructions,” said Williams to The McDowell News. “I could not be prouder of the way they handled the situation. Once the earthquake was over, I immediately called my mom to let her know what happened and that I was OK.”

Her mom Tanya Williams, who is best known as the singer for The Roadrunnerz band, put out a statement on Facebook about the earthquake.

“This is where my daughter Alíx Williams lives.7.5 earthquake in Sand Point, AK,” wrote Tanya Williams on Facebook. “So glad I got that call that she was ok. She had students in her room and had them all get under this huge table. Several after shocks larger than 5.0. and then a tsunami warning! Thank The Lord they're all ok.”

Williams said she hopes that she and her students never go through anything like this again.

“Growing up in Marion, N.C. and even spending the last couple years in Kotlik, Alaska, I have never experienced anything like this earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska before,” she said Tuesday evening to The McDowell News. “It is a truly humbling and horrifying experience. At this moment, I do not know the full extent of any damages.”