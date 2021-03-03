Marion-McDowell County Skatepark may have to find new home

The Marion-McDowell County Skatepark, which provides a central and safe place for skateboarding enthusiasts to enjoy their sport, may have to be relocated because of planned renovations for the McDowell Recreation Center on West Court Street.
The future of the skatepark was brought up during the Tuesday evening meeting of the Marion City Council, which was held remotely on Zoom.
Opened in 2006 at the county’s Recreation Center, the skatepark was a joint project by both the city of Marion and McDowell County. It provides a safe place at a central location in downtown Marion for those who enjoy skateboarding and in-line skating. It was built after local officials heard numerous complaints from property and business owners about skateboarders using their properties for the sport and causing damage.
But now McDowell County is planning major renovations at the Rec Center on West Court Street which will result in having to find a new location for the skatepark.
Since the skatepark was a county and city effort, Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers raised this concern during Tuesday’s meeting of the Marion City Council. He also posted a statement about it on Facebook prior to the meeting.
“The city has been working with the county to find a possible new location, hopefully somewhat centrally located in the Marion area of the county,” Ayers stated on Facebook. “However, we have not had success as yet, to find a viable new location.”
Ayers stated on his Facebook post that local officials have looked at the Corpening Memorial YMCA and a church property in the East Marion community, but the insurance liability seemed to be an obstacle for those locations.
“I mostly certainly realize the importance and need for this type of recreation for our youth in this county and would hate for any interruption of the access to a skate park,” he stated on Facebook. “That said, the county plans to start renovations at that location soon, whether or not a suitable alternate location has been found. The city is determined to continue looking for a space and I welcome any and all ideas that are offered.”
During Tuesday’s meeting on Zoom, Ayers asked his fellow council members and Mayor Steve Little to try and find a new place for the skatepark. He wanted a lot of input and “brain power” on this matter.
“It seems to me they are going to move ahead no matter what,” said Ayers of the county’s plans. “I feel like we really need to be looking hard and find a plan for this. We are going to be without a skatepark sooner rather than later.”
Another place that could provide a new home for it is the parking lot at the former Drexel Heritage site.
“We need to do something and the only place I can think of is that section of the parking lot,” said Little. “Right now, we need to have a place.”
City Manager Bob Boyette said he, County Manager Ashley Wooten and Planning Director Heather Cotton will take a close look at that old parking lot and see if it would be suitable. Boyette added he is not sure about the condition of that old parking lot and whether or not there are sinkholes underneath.
He said later that McDowell County and city of Marion staff will continue to look at potential sites and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners and City Council.
“We appreciate the county notifying the city of their planned improvements and giving us time to work with them to try to find a new location for the skatepark,” said Boyette to The McDowell News.
Councilman Don Ramsey talked about possibly renting a section of the Corpening YMCA for the skatepark if the liability issue is solved.
“Could we rent a space from the Y for a dollar a year?” he asked.
City officials said they would explore that option.
On Wednesday, two young men from Rutherfordton were busy enjoying the skatepark on a warm sunny day for early March. When told about the skatepark being moved, the two men said they would welcome having it in their town.
“They should relocate it to Rutherfordton,” said David Levitsky. “We will take advantage of it.”
Levitsky said he and his friend Dylan Carson have been coming here since they were 15 years old.
“There’s not a lot of parks in the surrounding area,” said Carson. “You have to go to Charlotte or Asheville.”
As for McDowell County’s plans for the Recreation Center, The McDowell News attempted to contact County Manager Ashley Wooten and Recreation Director Susan Huskins.
“Several months ago, the county hired a landscape architect with the goal of creating an improvement plan for the McDowell County Recreation Center facilities and grounds,” said Wooten to The McDowell News. “One of the proposed improvements involves the construction of a new entrance to the property from West Court Street and an expanded parking lot since parking and site access have been major concerns of patrons over the years.
“The County initiated discussions with the city several months ago on possible relocation options. The county and city have a shared goal of finding a suitable location for the park that would serve the needs of the community.”