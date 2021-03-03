Marion-McDowell County Skatepark may have to find new home

Ayers stated on his Facebook post that local officials have looked at the Corpening Memorial YMCA and a church property in the East Marion community, but the insurance liability seemed to be an obstacle for those locations.

“I mostly certainly realize the importance and need for this type of recreation for our youth in this county and would hate for any interruption of the access to a skate park,” he stated on Facebook. “That said, the county plans to start renovations at that location soon, whether or not a suitable alternate location has been found. The city is determined to continue looking for a space and I welcome any and all ideas that are offered.”

During Tuesday’s meeting on Zoom, Ayers asked his fellow council members and Mayor Steve Little to try and find a new place for the skatepark. He wanted a lot of input and “brain power” on this matter.

“It seems to me they are going to move ahead no matter what,” said Ayers of the county’s plans. “I feel like we really need to be looking hard and find a plan for this. We are going to be without a skatepark sooner rather than later.”

Another place that could provide a new home for it is the parking lot at the former Drexel Heritage site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}