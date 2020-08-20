Marion, McDowell County see increase in retail sales despite COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) reports that retail sales in Marion and McDowell County are growing despite the coronavirus. And McDowell's unemployment rate for June is lower than the statewide rate.
The NCDOR reports that McDowell County saw a 6.72% increase in taxable retail sales during the 2019-2020 fiscal year compared to the sales from the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The state saw an increase of 2.04% during the same time period. This is the ninth time in the past 14 years that McDowell has outpaced the state growth in retail sales, according to a news release from the city of Marion.
The increases are largely due to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies.
Between 2005 and 2020, McDowell County’s taxable retail sales grew by 95.19% while North Carolina’s taxable retail sales increased by 57.31%. This means that McDowell’s retail sales have been considerably higher than the state’s over the last 14 years.
Taxable retail sales in McDowell County for June, which represents May sales, saw a 2.3% increase over the same period of time in 2018-19.
This growth was unexpected, since the North Carolina League of Municipalities forecasted a 20% decrease in retail sales between April and June because of the ongoing effects of the coronavirus.
This continued growth, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, can be attributed to the continued efforts of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and other agencies that work to promote the Shop Local campaign, which encourages Marion and McDowell County residents to support local business.
The city of Marion, McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and the Marion Business Association all encourage the public to shop McDowell first and give local businesses a chance, according to the news release.
For more information on local businesses or resources and incentives available for new or expanding businesses, contact the Marion Business Association at 828-652-2215 or the McDowell Chamber of Commerce at 828-652-4240.
Likewise, McDowell County reported an unemployment rate for June that was lower than those reported by most surrounding counties.
With the latest figures from June, McDowell County still has a below average unemployment rate compared to the statewide rate. For the month of June, McDowell reported a 6.9% jobless rate, which is 1 point lower than the statewide average of 7.9%.
McDowell has the 31st lowest unemployment rate among all 100 counties, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
The 6.9% rate for McDowell means 1,423 were considered unemployed in June out of a labor force of 20,771.
A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 4% in June 2019.
Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 9.8% unemployment rate for June, which is the fourth highest rate for the entire state. Buncombe used to report the lowest rate for all of North Carolina. City Manager Bob Boyette said to the Marion City Council that dramatic change shows the impact COVID-19 has had on Buncombe’s economy, which is heavily based on tourism, restaurants and breweries.
Avery had 5.8% for June while Burke had 7.3%. Yancey reported 7.2% for that month while Mitchell reported 7.9% for June. Rutherford reported a 9.7 rate for that month, which is also one of the highest in the state.
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in June. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.5%, while Duplin had the lowest at 5.4%. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 10% and New Bern had the lowest at 6.7%. The June not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 7.9%, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 214,058 to 4,439,240, while those unemployed decreased by 232,889 to 380,123. Since June 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 445,126, while those unemployed increased 166,971.
“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.
