Marion man guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during August’s Superior Court session.
Austin Tylor Edwards, 23, of Searcy Road, Marion, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
He was found guilty in a trial by jury. The judge sentenced him to a 6 to 29 month suspended sentence and 30 months supervised probation. He was given 15 days in jail and given credit for two days time served. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $1,500 and pay court costs.
However, the verdict was appealed in court. A date to appear in appellate court has not been set.
On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Edwards was driving in his 1998 Pontiac with passengers Amber Teaster, 16, of Marion, and Skyler Hill, 17, of Marion, on Old Fort Sugar Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. According to police reports, Edwards was exceeding the posted speed limit and passed another car in a no-passing zone. Police said he traveled around a curve and lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to troopers at the scene.
Teaster was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Edwards received only minor injuries in the wreck. Hill was transported by paramedics to Mission Hospital. The car was totaled.
The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the month of August:
Judge: Thomas Davis
Prosecutor: Ted Bell
● David Carver, 25, of Davistown Church Road, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. He was sentenced 14 to 26 months in prison.
He pleaded guilty to larceny after breaking and entering. He was sentenced 6 to 17 months in prison, consecutive to previous judgment.
● Tracy Allen Clontz, 53, of Dogwood Lane, Marion, pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree forcible rape and assault on a female. He was found guilty in a trial by jury. He was sentenced 66 to 140 months in prison. He was given credit for 25 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim. He must register as a sex offender for 30 years. Clontz also pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping. A motion to dismiss this charge was granted in court.
● Edwin Eugene Coleman, 57, Armstrong Creek, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given an 8 to 19 month suspended sentence and must serve 30 months of supervised probation. He must perform 24 hours of community service. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. He must pay court costs. He was given credit for one day time served.
● Allen Keith Effler, 40, of Mashburn Branch Road, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. He was given a 4 to 14 month suspended sentence. He must serve 12 months of supervised probation. He must perform 72 hours of community service. He must pay court costs.
● Joshua Henline, 34, of Davis Park, Marion, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle. He was sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. He was given credit for 137 days time served. He was fined $50,000.
Henline pleaded not guilty to trafficking opium or heroin and possession of methamphetamine. He was found guilty in a trial by jury. He was sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. He was given credit for 116 days time served. He was fined $50,000.
Henline pleaded not guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was found not guilty.
● Heather Henlsey, 40, of Dawns Drive, Marion, pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. She was found not guilty.
● Joseph Devon Miller, 30, of Briar Patch Lane, Marion, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. He was given a 10 to 21 month suspended sentence. He must serve 36 months supervised probation. He was given credit for 71 days time served. He must pay court costs.
Miller pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a 120 day suspended sentence. He must serve 18 months supervised probation, consecutive to the previous judgment.
● Steven Michael Sisk, 37, of Lake Mountain View Drive, Marion, pleaded not guilty to habitual larceny and habitual felon. He was found guilty in a trial by jury. He was sentenced 100 to 132 months in prison.
● Chad Alan Yates, 45, of Mount Pleasant Church Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and burning buildings. He was sentenced to four months in prison. He was given credit for 120 days time served. He was given an 8 to 19 month suspended sentence. He must serve 36 months supervised probation. He was given credit for 289 days time served total. He must have no contact with victims.