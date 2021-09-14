Marion man guilty of involuntary manslaughter

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the month of August:

Judge: Thomas Davis

Prosecutor: Ted Bell

● David Carver, 25, of Davistown Church Road, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. He was sentenced 14 to 26 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to larceny after breaking and entering. He was sentenced 6 to 17 months in prison, consecutive to previous judgment.

● Tracy Allen Clontz, 53, of Dogwood Lane, Marion, pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree forcible rape and assault on a female. He was found guilty in a trial by jury. He was sentenced 66 to 140 months in prison. He was given credit for 25 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim. He must register as a sex offender for 30 years. Clontz also pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping. A motion to dismiss this charge was granted in court.

● Edwin Eugene Coleman, 57, Armstrong Creek, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given an 8 to 19 month suspended sentence and must serve 30 months of supervised probation. He must perform 24 hours of community service. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. He must pay court costs. He was given credit for one day time served.