Marion Fire Department uses grant money to purchase air packs

With help from federal funding, the Marion Fire Department was able to purchase some new equipment.

Money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant helped the Marion Fire Department purchase 32 self-contained breathing apparatus, 64 air bottles, 38 air masks and 38 voice amplifiers, according to a news release.

“These air packs are the most current National Fire Protection Association compliant models with the most current safety technology,” said Chief Ray McDaniel. “These air packs will help firefighters be able to go inside a burning structure and have the needed safety equipment if they run out of air.”

The fire department is grateful for this funding opportunity that will better protect its firefighters.

“We are very fortunate to have been awarded this grant for the new equipment and the ability to save our local taxpayers money on purchasing needed equipment,” said McDaniel. “The equipment was delivered this month and will be available for our fighters to use when they need it.”

The total cost for this new equipment was $229,170. FEMA picked up 95% of this cost with the city of Marion paying the remaining 5% for this equipment, according to the news release.