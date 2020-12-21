Marion family now homeless after Saturday fire

A Marion family is without a home and most of their belongings right before Christmas when the house where they were living burned down.

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 19, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 29 Fisher Drive in Marion caused by a burn pile of lumber and trash in the yard. The first arriving officer on the scene, Assistant Fire Chief Corey Presnell, advised responding departments that there was heavy fire coming from the residence, according to a news release.

At the scene, Presnell believed that there may be someone inside of the home. Based on this information, he forced entry into the residence before others arrived and encountered a dog at the back door.

Presnell continued to go inside with the dog being aggressive to see if there was anyone in the house. It was there that he found the son of the tenant sleeping and brought him to safety outside, according to the news release.

Jesus Ramirez and his family lived in this rented house. The Ramirez family consists of Jesus, his wife Maria, sons Ivan and Alexis (both 20) and daughter Miriam, 17.

Two members of the family, Maria and Alexis, were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No firefighters were injured, according to the news release.