Marion Depot’s interior flooded by leaking water main

A section of the Marion Depot’s interior was flooded Monday but this had nothing to do with the heavy rains that caused flooding in McDowell County.
A 2-inch water main in the restroom area of the Depot began leaking sometime after 3 p.m. Monday. City staff believes this leak was caused by a sediment filter that caused an explosion in the water line.
This leak caused 1½ to 2 inches of water to flood the restrooms, the hallway, the Marion Business Association’s office and main room of the Depot. This incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. after a city employee saw water coming from out of the Depot, according to a news release.
The city's Public Works Department has repaired the broken water line and quotes are being obtained for the repair work needed.
Sheetrock, ceiling tiles, vinyl flooring and other water-damaged items will need to be replaced to restore the Depot back to normal. Luckily, the historical railroad items located in the building were not affected by floodwaters, according to city officials.
