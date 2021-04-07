Marion Community Building’s park gets closer to fully reopening

The Marion Community Building’s park is getting closer to finally fully reopening, and it should be ready later this spring for kids to enjoy it again.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council heard an update from Public Works Director Brant Sikes on the work at the Community Building’s park.

Much of the beloved park in the middle of Marion has been closed for the past few years when sinkholes were found underneath. The park, except for the tennis courts and splash pad area, were closed until further notice. After getting grant money and much work, the city was able to fix the problems once and for all.

“We are making progress on the Community Building park,” Sikes said to council. “The installation of the equipment is 90% complete.”

Sikes added his crews have taken advantage of the recent good weather to get this long-awaited work finished. Almost all of the new playground equipment has been installed. It will have swings, a slide and equipment for kids to climb.

The name of the new playground is the “Swamp Fox Fort.” Planning Director Heather Cotton said it is designed to mimic a fort like one kids would build in the woods.