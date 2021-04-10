Marion City Council votes to demolish rundown house on Baldwin Avenue

The Marion City Council voted Tuesday to demolish a dilapidated house on Baldwin Avenue that was the subject of much controversy in 2019.
The council’s first regular meeting for April was held Tuesday on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Marion will demolish a rundown house located at 503 Baldwin Ave. effective Friday, April 23. This house was formerly the home of Charles and Mary Owensby, who are now both deceased.
In September of 2019, city of Marion officials started the ejectment process on the elderly Owensby couple because they were living in a house that was considered “a health and safety hazard” and “unfit for human habitation.”
Starting in March of 2019, the city of Marion sought to have this property brought into compliance with the minimum housing standards. The house was deemed by the city to be “unfit for human habitation” due to unsafe wiring, large amounts of trash, lack of potable water causing unsanitary conditions and improper disposal of human waste, no working hot water supply, the connection between oil heater flue pipe and adjoining wall in disrepair and significant structural damage, a wall falling into a living area, disrepair causing collapse of the structure, vegetation growing into the interior and other issues. This dwelling was in violation of the minimum housing standards rules, according to city of Marion officials at the time.
After receiving hearing from Charles Owensby, the City Council agreed in August 2019 to give the couple more time to find a new home. City officials reached out to several agencies to see if they could help the Owensbys. These include the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), McDowell County Department of Social Services and the Council on Aging. Police Chief Allen Lawrence also spoke with the couple about possibly moving into an apartment complex. After much discussion, the City Council voted in September 2019 to approve the summary ejectment of the couple from the house at 503 Baldwin Ave.
Mary Owensby passed away Dec. 11, 2019 prior to the court ruling on minimum housing, and Charles Owensby passed away Feb. 21 of this year. Last month, their daughter Frances Marie Owensby attended an administrative hearing and stated she has no plans to make repairs to the home. An administrative order was issued on March 23 giving Frances Owensby 30 days to repair or remove the structure, and 10 days to appeal the order. She did not appeal the order, according to Planning Director Heather Cotton.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Don Ramsey made the motion to demolish the house, adding the city has tried to work with this family for many months. His motion passed unanimously.
“It looks like the safety issues have to prevail,” said Mayor Steve Little.
In a similar matter, the City Council approved the demolition of dilapidated structures on Alabama Avenue including some rundown mobile homes.
“They are clearly not fit for human habitation now,” said Little.
After a discussion, council voted to approve the demolition of these structures.
City Manager Bob Boyette thanked Cotton for staying the course on both of these situations.
“This is going to make a difference on those streets,” he added.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council:
• Adopted the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted in one motion by council. The consent agenda adopted by council consisted of approval of March 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting minutes and March 30, 2021 City Council planning session minutes. Council also adopted the rules for the Community Building main level, Community Building basement and Depot. The consent agenda also consisted of ratification of release of reversion clause from prior donation of city property on Park Avenue and approval of budget ordinance amendments.
• Heard the COVID-19 update from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield. She said 20% of McDowell is now fully vaccinated and the positivity rate has gone down. “I feel better about things than I have for a very long time,” she said. In addition, city officials said they would probably go back to having meetings at the City Hall in May.