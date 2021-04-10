Marion City Council votes to demolish rundown house on Baldwin Avenue

After receiving hearing from Charles Owensby, the City Council agreed in August 2019 to give the couple more time to find a new home. City officials reached out to several agencies to see if they could help the Owensbys. These include the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), McDowell County Department of Social Services and the Council on Aging. Police Chief Allen Lawrence also spoke with the couple about possibly moving into an apartment complex. After much discussion, the City Council voted in September 2019 to approve the summary ejectment of the couple from the house at 503 Baldwin Ave.

Mary Owensby passed away Dec. 11, 2019 prior to the court ruling on minimum housing, and Charles Owensby passed away Feb. 21 of this year. Last month, their daughter Frances Marie Owensby attended an administrative hearing and stated she has no plans to make repairs to the home. An administrative order was issued on March 23 giving Frances Owensby 30 days to repair or remove the structure, and 10 days to appeal the order. She did not appeal the order, according to Planning Director Heather Cotton.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Don Ramsey made the motion to demolish the house, adding the city has tried to work with this family for many months. His motion passed unanimously.

“It looks like the safety issues have to prevail,” said Mayor Steve Little.