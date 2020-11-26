Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its regular meeting for December on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Council will hold a public hearing about the annexation of the property owned by McDowell County on Barnes Road. This will be the location for the new McDowell EMS headquarters now under construction.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will next elect a mayor pro tem. They will review street requests.

City officials will also consider a temporary closing of a street for a downtown Marion event.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.