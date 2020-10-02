Marion City Council to meet Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hear a presentation from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and consider purchasing new equipment for the Marion Fire Department.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion City Hall.

The council will first consider the consent agenda. These are items considered to be routine or non-controversial and are adopted by one motion of council. However, a council member can ask that an item can be removed from the consent agenda and discussed separately.

The consent agenda includes approval of Sept. 15 City Council minutes; adoption of policy for public comment periods, public hearings and scheduled public appearances; approval of revised city pay and classification plan; and adoption of revised Community Building main level rules.

The City Council will next have the public comment period. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

City officials will next hold two public hearings about zoning text amendments. A third hearing will be held about a subdivision ordinance amendment.