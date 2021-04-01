Marion City Council to hold meeting on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its first meeting for April on Tuesday.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday and again it will be conducted electronically on Zoom in order to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and City Council members.
The public may access the electronic meeting by calling 1-312-626-6799 and then entering the Meeting code of 848 2124 7774. The password for this meeting is 827861.
To participate on Zoom click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84821247774?pwd=Rm0vdmNmMzR1Mis3Y2l3T0xOM1ZGdz09#success
Citizens can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location.
Individuals with questions about the meeting can contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.
During the meeting, the City Council will first consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted in one motion by council. However, a council member can ask that an item from the consent agenda be removed and discussed separately.
The consent agenda consists of approval of March 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting minutes and March 30, 2021 City Council planning session minutes. The consent agenda also has adoption of revised Community Building main level, Community Building basement and Depot rules and regulations. The consent agenda has ratification of release of reversion clause from prior donation of city property on Park Avenue and approval of budget ordinance amendments.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
Under the regular agenda, council will consider a contract for the Blue Ridge storm drainage project. City officials will consider adoption of an ordinance for the demolition of dilapidated house on Baldwin Avenue and consider the demolition of dilapidated structures on Alabama Avenue. They will hear the COVID-19 update.
Council members will consider scheduling of City Council pre-budget and budget workshops.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.