Marion City Council to hold meeting on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its first meeting for April on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday and again it will be conducted electronically on Zoom in order to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and City Council members.

The public may access the electronic meeting by calling 1-312-626-6799 and then entering the Meeting code of 848 2124 7774. The password for this meeting is 827861.

To participate on Zoom click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84821247774?pwd=Rm0vdmNmMzR1Mis3Y2l3T0xOM1ZGdz09#success

Citizens can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location.

Individuals with questions about the meeting can contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.

During the meeting, the City Council will first consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted in one motion by council. However, a council member can ask that an item from the consent agenda be removed and discussed separately.