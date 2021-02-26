Marion City Council to hold first meeting for March on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its first meeting for March on Tuesday and take action regarding a planned housing subdivision and an annexation.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday and it will be conducted electronically on Zoom in order to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and City Council members.
The public may access the electronic meeting by calling 1-301-715-8592 or 1-646-558-8656 and then entering the Meeting ID of 899 9807 4207. The password for this meeting is 356895.
Residents can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location.
Individuals with questions about the meeting can contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.
During the meeting, the City Council will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted in one motion by council. However, a council member can ask that an item from the consent agenda be removed and discussed separately.
The consent agenda consists of approval of Feb. 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting minutes, approval of Feb. 16, 2021 closed session meeting minutes and order to seal minutes, adoption of Baldwin Avenue sidewalk improvement project and approval of budget ordinance amendments.
After the consent agenda, the council will vote on annexing the State Employees Credit Union property on Tate Street and adopting updates to the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Council will also vote on the zoning for the SECU property and a zoning text amendment regarding electronic message signs.
Council will also vote on the approval of a new major housing subdivision on Georgia Avenue and consider approving the subdivision ordinance variance for the property at McDowell Square which will be the new dialysis center.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
Council will next consider starting the condemnation procedures for a dilapidated house on Baldwin Avenue and approve the purchase of vehicles.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.