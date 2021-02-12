Marion City Council to consider annexation at Tuesday meeting

The Marion City Council will hold a public hearing about the proposed annexation of the State Employees Credit Union property during the regular meeting set for Tuesday.
The City Council will hold its second meeting for February at 6 p.m. Tuesday. As before, this meeting will be held virtually on Zoom with the city officials participating from remote locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the Zoom login information for the next meeting:
• To login by Smartphone or computer click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88232368005?pwd=OG8rZVFOZnhEQnF2OU5RUS9qNkNMdz09#success
• To login by phone simply call 1-312-626-6799. Then use the following to log in: Meeting ID number 882 3236 8005 and enter the passcode 210655.
Residents can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location. A limit of 10 individuals will be allowed in the Community Building to comply with the governor’s executive order limiting crowd size to 10 or less.
Individuals with questions about this meeting can contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.
During the meeting, the council will first adopt the consent agenda. This agenda consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved in one motion. But a council member can ask that an item be removed and discussed separately.
The consent agenda consists of approval of the Feb. 2 meeting minutes, a workplace violence prevention policy and the revised city pay and classification plan.
Council members will next be introduced to new and promoted employees of the Marion Fire Department.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
A public hearing is scheduled about the requested annexation of the State Employees Credit Union property on Tate Street. Another public hearing will take place about the zoning for that property. A third public hearing is scheduled about changes to the zoning rules.
Council members will hold a public hearing about the approval of a subdivision on Georgia Avenue. A fifth public hearing is scheduled and it will concern a subdivision ordinance variance request for a property on U.S. 70 West.
Council members will consider awarding a contract for wastewater system inflow and infiltration evaluation. They will consider the sale of city property on North McDowell Avenue by the negotiated offer and upset bid process.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.
There is also a closed session scheduled for the council to discuss a legal matter.