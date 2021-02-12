Marion City Council to consider annexation at Tuesday meeting

The Marion City Council will hold a public hearing about the proposed annexation of the State Employees Credit Union property during the regular meeting set for Tuesday.

The City Council will hold its second meeting for February at 6 p.m. Tuesday. As before, this meeting will be held virtually on Zoom with the city officials participating from remote locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the Zoom login information for the next meeting:

• To login by Smartphone or computer click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88232368005?pwd=OG8rZVFOZnhEQnF2OU5RUS9qNkNMdz09#success

• To login by phone simply call 1-312-626-6799. Then use the following to log in: Meeting ID number 882 3236 8005 and enter the passcode 210655.

Residents can also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main Street in Marion. Public comment will be available by phone and at the satellite listening location. A limit of 10 individuals will be allowed in the Community Building to comply with the governor’s executive order limiting crowd size to 10 or less.

Individuals with questions about this meeting can contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer, at lhollifield@marionnc.org or at 828-652-3551.

